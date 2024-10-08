Dubai, UAE: Shakespeare Communications, a boutique public relations agency based in the UAE, is excited to announce its newest client, Oxygen, a leading HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner. With an established presence in Greater China and Dubai, Oxygen is renowned for its expertise in CRM integration, digital transformation, AI, and award-winning marketing strategies.

As the first HubSpot Solutions Partner in China, Oxygen has been driving digital excellence for businesses across diverse industries. Since 2013, the company has transformed complex digital operations with a seamless blend of Western technology and in-depth regional market knowledge.

Oxygen’s accolades include ten HubSpot Impact Awards since 2019, recognising their exceptional work in CRM, lead conversion, and sales optimisation.

The company also has a prestigious spot on the HubSpot Partner Advisory Council (PAC), an exclusive group that provides strategic insights into the future of digital marketing and customer relationship management.

Ananda Shakespeare, Founder and CEO of Shakespeare Communications, shared her excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome Oxygen to our client portfolio. Their innovative approach to integrating HubSpot with platforms like WeChat, SMS services, CRMs, and advertising channels is unparalleled. As they continue to expand their footprint in the Middle East, we look forward to amplifying their brand and supporting their strategic communications."

With a specialised focus on CRM integration and digital marketing, Oxygen has built a reputation for helping companies grow their digital presence and navigate the complex landscapes of China and the Middle East. The collaboration with Shakespeare Communications aims to further elevate Oxygen's presence in the region, enabling more businesses to benefit from their unique blend of global expertise and local insight.

Laurent Ross, COO & Co-owner of Oxygen, shared: “We are excited to expand our presence in the UAE after years of working with clients in Dubai. We aim to become the top HubSpot partner in the Middle East, helping businesses across the UAE harness the full power of HubSpot's CRM, AI and automation tools. By empowering companies to streamline their operations and optimise their digital strategies, we aim to nurture the region's next generation of digital leaders.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Oxygen and Shakespeare Communications as they pursue their shared vision of innovation, growth, and leadership in the ever-evolving digital world.

