CarbonSifr emerged as the winner of Meta’s Llama Challenge, organized in collaboration with Dubai Holding. It was selected as the only ClimateTech company to showcase at Meta’s Global AI Innovation Summit in Menlo Park, USA.

Abu Dhabi – In a landmark moment for UAE innovation, CarbonSifr, a Hub71 climate-tech startup based in Abu Dhabi, became the only Climate Tech startup globally invited by Meta to showcase its multi-agent climate action platform at its headquarters in the United States.

At the heart of CarbonSifr’s breakthrough is a proprietary emission measurement and reduction recommendation engine built using Meta’s open-source AI - Llama. This enables businesses to achieve highly accurate, localized Scope 3 emissions measurement and actionable reduction recommendations across their supply chains; a long-standing blind spot in enterprise sustainability. Until now, the complexity of Scope 3 calculations, particularly in diverse regional contexts like the Middle East, has made them difficult for companies to act on. CarbonSifr has emerged as a global first mover in solving this challenge by combining AI with regional emissions modeling and supply chain-focused reduction recommendations. This capability was instrumental in securing a deeper engagement with Dubai Holding, one of the region’s most diversified global investment companies.

As part of Hub71’s growing community, CarbonSifr has benefited from a founder-focused ecosystem that provides access to capital, regulatory support, and a powerful network of corporate and government partners, enabling its growth and visibility on the global stage.

Hashem Al Kaabi, Head of Operations and Corporate Services, Hub71, commented: “Creating the right foundation for startups to thrive means ensuring they have access to the right resources, infrastructure, and partnerships needed to scale. CarbonSifr’s journey from Abu Dhabi to Silicon Valley is a powerful example of how this environment enables global ambition and real-world impact from the heart of the UAE capital."

“We built CarbonSifr with the belief that climate action at scale is only possible when it is married with core business objectives such as cost reduction, energy efficiency, access to green financing, and increased resource utilization,” said Onur Elgun, Co-Founder and CEO of CarbonSifr. “Being invited by Meta to Menlo Park was an inspiration and an honor, but more importantly, it validated that climate solutions from Hub71 can solve global problems. Our engagement with Dubai Holding reflects how data can turn ambition into action.”

Johanna Salem, Associate Director ‑ Sustainability at Dubai Holding, added: “Dubai Holding is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, in line with the UAE strategic initiative, and the Group is a signatory of the MOCCAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge. CarbonSifr’s technology provided us with the capability to measure our Scope 3 emissions, marking a significant step toward value-chain decarbonization. Leveraging this information allows us to implement targeted measures to reduce emissions at every level”

CarbonSifr is TÜV Rheinland certified. Its platform enables organizations to measure, reduce, and remove emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, with a particular focus on Scope 3, the most difficult and opaque category, covering everything from supply chain emissions to end-user impacts. This level of intelligence allows companies to shift from estimations to action, unlocking climate impact at scale.

With Decree 11 2024 going live in May and sustainability disclosure becoming mandatory for listed entities in the UAE, CarbonSifr’s timing couldn’t be more critical. Businesses looking to stay ahead of regulatory shifts, and demonstrate real ESG impact must begin building capacity around full-spectrum carbon measurement and reduction, with Scope 3 at the center of this transformation.

About CarbonSifr

CarbonSifr is an Abu Dhabi-based climate-tech company, part of Mubadala’s Hub71 in Abu Dhabi. They provide technology solutions to measure, reduce, and remove businesses' carbon footprint. Recognized for its efforts, CarbonSifr is pivotal in promoting climate awareness and accelerating climate action in the Middle East. CarbonSifr’s AI enabled calculation engine and its methodology are TÜV Rheinland certified. You can find out more about CarbonSifr here: https://www.carbonsifr.com

About Hub71

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

