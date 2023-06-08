Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has partnered with French pharmaceutical giant, Sanofi, to accelerate the development and commercialization of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare. Through the strategic partnership, Hub71 and Sanofi aim to improve patient care and strengthen healthcare systems for the benefit of communities in the UAE and beyond.

At a time of rapid growth and investment in HealthTech, the collaboration will pilot and validate innovative HealthTech applications that complement both Sanofi’s commercial priorities and Hub71’s growing startup community. As part of the agreement, Sanofi will present Hub71 startups with use cases and business development opportunities to drive breakthrough innovation in healthcare. With a mission to advance the UAE’s HealthTech industry, Hub71 and Sanofi will also foster greater collaboration among industry leaders to bolster local knowledge and expertise.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said: “Innovations in HealthTech are transforming treatments, enhancing care and enabling people to lead healthier lives. By joining forces with Sanofi, Hub71 founders will gain access to a global healthcare leader that will empower their passion for innovation and advancing breakthrough technologies. We look forward to creating a powerful partnership that demonstrates the UAE’s leadership in shaping the future of HealthTech on the world stage.”

Jean Paul Scheuer, MCO Lead, General Manager Greater Gulf at Sanofi, commented: “Sanofi is built on a heritage of turning the impossible into the possible for people and communities around the globe. Our partnership with #Hub71 creates a pathway for us to bring the full force of our legacy in scientific innovation along with our expertise in digital healthcare to transform how health services are delivered in the #UAE. The projects and initiatives born out of this partnership will accelerate the cycle of data- and technology-driven innovation in healthcare to find answers to elusive challenges and give people more control over their health, empowering them to live better, fuller lives. It also reinforces our commitment as a strategic partner to the UAE’s healthcare sector, addressing unmet medical needs in the country while bringing the future closer for its citizens and residents.”

As a strategic sector, healthcare is being supported by over 30 HealthTech startups at Hub71 deploying technologies such as AI, telemedicine, and wearable devices that are transforming the industry. The global tech ecosystem’s corporate, government and investment partners are working together to shift the boundaries of healthcare through science and technology, providing entrepreneurs with a route to commercialize viable solutions.

The UAE has emerged as a global hub for science and healthcare innovation, committing AED 4.9 billion to promote a healthier society by 2026.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

About Sanofi:

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

