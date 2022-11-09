Middle East: Recently, the 24th World Communication Awards (WCA) ceremony was held in London by Total Telecom, an international telecom media company. Huawei's Fiber to the Room (FTTR) solution won the Access Innovation Award.

Huawei's innovative FTTR solution, including FTTR for Home and FTTR for SME (small- and medium-sized enterprises), provides network services with ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, seamless Wi-Fi roaming, and intelligent Wi-Fi self-management for homes and small- and medium-sized enterprises. To date, 86 provincial operators in China have released commercial packages based on this solution, serving millions of households. The Huawei FTTR solution has also been put into commercial use by more than 20 operators outside China, signifying its widespread approval among global operators and broadband users alike.

Huawei FTTR solution is developed based on a point-to-multipoint (P2MP) all-optical network architecture. Huawei FTTR supports ultra-wide coverage of up to 17 Wi-Fi 6 hotspots in home scenarios, Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 coverage, and seamless Wi-Fi roaming without service interruption. In addition, Huawei FTTR enables concurrent access of 128 smart terminals, laying an all-optical base for smart homes. In SME scenarios, 32 Wi-Fi 6 hotspots can be deployed, building ubiquitous ultra-gigabit networks. Additionally, 300 concurrent connections and power over fiber (PoF) cables are supported, laying a solid foundation for digital transformation of enterprises. With the iMaster NCE intelligent O&M platform and user apps on board, Huawei FTTR implements topology visualization, automatic network management, and quick experience optimization in home and SME scenarios.

Huawei FTTR solution has become the first choice for operators as they look to provide gigabit broadband and networking services. It provides premium and stable ultra-gigabit Wi-Fi networks for users and redefines experiences for digital homes and SMEs, all while helping operators increase the average revenue per user (ARPU). In China, Huawei FTTR solution helped operators in Shandong, Jiangsu, Beijing, and Shanghai win multiple awards at the first "Guanghua Cup" Gigabit Optical Network Application Innovation Competition. Also, China Unicom won the "Leading Connected Smart Home Operator" award at the Broadband World Forum (BBWF) 2022 for its innovative optical broadband solution and services based on the Huawei FTTR.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to increase investment in R&D and innovation. By combining technologies and practices, Huawei will continuously improve its FTTR solution capabilities to help operators build premium home broadband and SME networks, improve the digital life experiences of global households, and help SMEs realize digital transformation. With the FTTR solution, Huawei will light up every home & SME by redefining digital experience.

