Cairo: Huawei will unveil its latest ICT innovations and cutting-edge solutions, reaffirming its strategic vision aiming to help various industries achieve digital transformation and leverage intelligence, in line with Egypt's 2030 vision.

Under the slogan “Together - Unleash Digital for New Green Egypt”, Huawei will highlight its efforts in bringing technological advances such as IP Network, Optical Network, Data Storage, AI, cloud, and digital power solutions to various industries to operate more intelligently and achieve sustainability. The objective is to build an intelligent, inclusive, and green infrastructure, establish new development models, and create more values for our customers and partners through unleashing the power of digital technology for a more sustainable future and a new green Egypt.

Huawei will conduct several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) enabling customers and partners to utilize Huawei's solutions, thereby driving the power of digital transformation.

Furthermore, Huawei’s experts will engage with visitors by participating in panel discussions and will share the company’s best practices and industry know-how in areas such as data communications, Cloud, AI, Cybersecurity among others.

During the exhibition, Huawei will celebrate the 5th anniversary of "Cairo OpenLab," dedicated to address the needs of the Northern Africa market, by developing customer-centric and innovative solutions across various industries such as smart cities, transportation, education, energy, etc.

Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt, said "Cairo ICT serves as a key platform for Huawei to showcase our end-to-end solutions and share updates on our green technology. This demonstrates our commitment to fostering a more sustainable future across the entire industry to accelerate the development of the digital economy and support Egypt’s national transformation agenda into a leading digital and energy center in the Middle East and Northern Africa region."

As a global ICT company, Huawei will continue enabling the digital transformation of industries in Egypt, developing skills, creating employment opportunities, and supporting both public and private sector customers and SMEs, through innovation, to achieve Egypt’s inclusive and sustainable economic growth, in line with Egypt’s vision 2030.

Huawei’s booth is located in Hall 2- 2E2 proudly with our partners, including Redington, Mantrac, Click ITS, ecoSAS International, and TeleTech.