Doha, Qatar– Huawei has cemented its position as a key enabler of Qatar's digital transformation by forging multiple high-impact partnerships at Web Summit Qatar 2025, underscoring the company's pivotal role in driving innovation and digital transformation across the nation's key economic sectors. During the summit, Huawei signed MOUs with leading Qatari organizations, focusing on cloud infrastructure, ICT talent development, and technological innovation.

Web Summit Qatar 2025, which attracted over 20,000 attendees, including investors and industry decision-makers, served as an ideal platform for Huawei to showcase its commitment to fostering Qatar's digital ecosystem through strategic collaborations that address the unique needs of various sectors. As an AI pioneer in industries, Huawei Cloud is driving industry intelligence by providing full-stack AI capabilities, including infrastructure, computing power, algorithms, development frameworks, and its advanced Pangu Large Models. Dr. Zhu Shenggao, Director of the AI Department at Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, delivered a keynote exploring how AI and Cloud reshape industries, highlighting the company's technological expertise and thought leadership in these transformative domains.

Rico Lin, President of Huawei Gulf North Region, said, "These partnerships represent our dedication to supporting Qatar's digital future. By integrating AI, cloud technologies, and intelligent systems across various sectors, we fundamentally transform how businesses operate, how services are delivered, and how customers experience technologies. Together with our partners, we are unlocking unprecedented levels of innovation, efficiency, and global collaboration, paving the way for the next generation of technology in Qatar."

A key highlight of the summit was Huawei's partnership with Media City Qatar to create a state-of-the-art smart media campus powered by Huawei technologies. This comprehensive technology infrastructure will integrate advanced AI-powered access control, intelligent shared space asset management, an integrated multi-cloud media platform, and next-generation storage architecture for media content. The initiative aims at elevating customer experiences for Qatar's media and entertainment sector.

In another significant development, Qatar Digital Academy (QDA), an initiative under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), announced a new partnership with Huawei to launch the QDA & Huawei ICT Academy. Through globally recognized certifications and career development opportunities, this initiative aims to equip Qatari professionals and government employees with advanced ICT skills in 5G, cloud computing, and digital transformation. With this initiative, individuals and enterprises can access comprehensive training programs designed to bridge the digital skills gap and support Qatar's transition into a smart, technology-driven economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Huawei also solidified its cloud presence in Qatar through multiple strategic partnerships. PowerMind joined the Huawei Cloud Partner Network and Cloud Service Provider Program, enabling the Lusail-based cloud services provider to expand its service portfolio with Huawei's advanced cloud solutions. Additionally, PowerMind will benefit from Huawei's global ecosystem, gaining access to a broader network of partners and resources to accelerate growth and innovation in the cloud industry. By combining Huawei's technological excellence with PowerMind's deep market insights and customer relationships, the collaboration will create a powerful synergy, unlocking new business opportunities and delivering greater customer value.

Additionally, Data Voice Technology partnered with Huawei to provide managed PABX (Private Automatic Branch Exchange) services, offering advanced communication solutions for large enterprises, commercial organizations, and SMEs in Qatar. This collaboration will deliver a comprehensive suite of PABX services leveraging Huawei's robust cloud infrastructure. Key benefits include scalability, allowing businesses to adjust their communication needs as they grow without significant hardware investments; cost-efficiency through reduced maintenance and operational expenses; enhanced features, including VoIP, call management, analytics, and integration with other business applications; reliability and security ensuring safeguarded communications; and local expertise providing tailored solutions and responsive customer support.

Meanwhile, Aamal IT, a fully-owned subsidiary of Aamal Company and a specialized solution provider delivering comprehensive and innovative IT solutions, formalized its strategic partnership with Huawei by joining the Huawei Cloud Partner Network. The combination of Huawei's cutting-edge cloud technologies and Aamal IT's market expertise and exposure will help drive mutual growth and deliver innovative cloud solutions to customers.

Furthermore, Starlink, a key player in Qatar's mobile, accessories, and software distribution services, was appointed a Huawei Cloud distributor. As part of the agreement, Starlink will develop comprehensive technical capabilities in cloud computing, infrastructure management, and technical support services to effectively empower its network of resellers. The company will invest in having its team members complete Huawei's rigorous training and certification programs, ensuring they maintain exceptional proficiency in all Huawei Cloud offerings and can provide expert guidance to their reseller partners.

These partnerships align with Qatar's National Vision 2030 goals of strengthening local industries, fostering innovation, and positioning Qatar as a global technology and digital transformation hub.

