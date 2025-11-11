Dubai, United Arab Emirates ; On Day 3 of the Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) MEA 2025, held November 7 at the Taj Hotel on The Palm in Dubai, developers, advertisers, and key partners gathered for the Huawei Developers & Petal Ads Forum. The forum spotlighted Huawei’s full-stack capabilities, which includes HarmonyOS Watch, HMS Core, and Petal Ads. The ecosystem is built to accelerate intelligent connectivity, cultivate a thriving app ecosystem, and deliver measurable digital growth across the Middle East and Africa.

Opening the forum, Huawei speaker reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to open collaboration and developer success across the region. He emphasized uniting the developer community with advertisers and ecosystem partners to unlock innovation at scale, anchored in performance, security, and user‑centric design.

The agenda featured deep dives into developer enablement, device‑cloud integration, and cross‑channel advertising solutions, highlighting Huawei’s end‑to‑end services and tools that help teams build, scale, and monetize applications efficiently across multiple device categories.

HMS one‑stop solutions showcased how partners can deliver seamless, intelligent experiences while accelerating time‑to‑innovation across industries. Petal Ads was highlighted for its tight integration with Huawei’s ecosystem, combining privacy‑by‑design principles with data‑driven optimization to help brands and agencies achieve efficient reach and performance across premium inventory.

Reflecting Huawei’s partner-first approach, leading regional platforms and agencies shared strategies and results: Talabat demonstrated how it continues to redefine convenience and deliver seamless services to millions of users across the Middle East; NABD underscored its role in advancing Arabic digital media through localized content and distribution; Prayer Now presented a compelling case study on blending faith, lifestyle, and technology to create meaningful, user-centric digital experiences; and EternityX shared key trends and performance benchmarks from the latest Petal Ads Whitepaper, offering agencies actionable insights to maximize campaign effectiveness.

The forum concluded with an expert panel featuring senior leaders from OMD, Publicis, Havas, EternityX and Beyond Developments. Panelists discussed the evolving role of first‑party data, rising privacy standards, modern measurement frameworks, and the importance of‑channel strategies rooted in meaningful user experiences—mirroring the region’s rapid adoption and strong focus on performance outcomes.

As day 3 of HDC MEA 2025 is being concluded, Huawei reiterates its long‑term investment in the Middle East and Africa. The goal is to simplify development, elevate user experience, and deliver measurable outcomes to HMS partners, building together a smarter and more connected future.

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads is Huawei’s mobile advertising platform, connecting brands with millions of high-intent users across Huawei devices and premium partner inventory. Leveraging first-party insights, privacy-by-design principles, and powerful optimization tools, Petal Ads helps advertisers achieve efficient reach and measurable performance across the funnel.