Manama, Bahrain: During MWC Shanghai 2025, Huawei showcased new developments in 5G Advanced (5G-A) experience monetization and scenario-based services powered by AI agents. The company's exhibition at this year's event was titled "Accelerating the Intelligent World" as it intended to meet with global carriers, industry partners, and opinion leaders to discuss new paths for carrier development that focus on creating value using AI.

Huawei's showcase focused on their latest innovations in three areas:

Services: Huawei announced the success of a number of 5G-A experience monetization and scenario-based AI application (AI-to-X) projects it has carried out in collaboration with China's three major carriers.

Infrastructure: Huawei hosted presentations by their carrier partners on their recent experience in building AI-centric networks, and discussed how to create AI computing hubs that can enable business success with AI. The company also launched a new comprehensive AI Ultra-Broadband (AI UBB) solution that covers all network layers from home broadband to transport networks. The solution will come with end-to-end built-in computing power and comprehensive performance enhancements aimed at accelerating network evolution towards higher-level autonomy, which will, in turn, improve AI application experience and enable business growth.

Operations: Huawei and China's three major carriers jointly shared their latest best practices and achievements in intelligent wireless network operations and intelligent home broadband operations, as well as AI computing services for training and inference. These practices help carriers build, maintain, and utilize computing power.

Commercial 5G-A adoption is expected to accelerate in a number of regions in 2025, including the Middle East, China, and Asia-Pacific. Carriers in these regions are actively exploring experience monetization models.

Eric Xu, Huawei's Deputy Chairman and Rotating Chairman, gave a keynote on pathways for driving growth in the telecoms industry. Xu began his speech by sharing observations about the current status of the telecoms industry: "After nearly four decades of rapid growth, the industry has entered a period of steady development, while facing some challenges to new growth."

He proceeded to expand on four potential pathways to growth:

Ramping up for changes in user needs and meeting new demands with high growth potential

Boosting HD video supply and consumption through coordinated efforts across the ecosystem

Bringing 5G to every car for new growth in intelligent connected vehicles

Bringing FTTR to micro and small businesses to make the most of opportunities in AI

"Of course, every carrier is different," concluded Xu. "Their markets are different, their business environment is different – and so is their competitive landscape. So the pathways to growth are different too. We're ready and willing to work together, helping carriers explore opportunities unique to them and carve out the right pathways to long-term, sustainable growth."

China has emerged as a global pioneer in 5G-A, with 5G-A already available in over 300 of its cities. Carriers now offer 5G-A mobile plans in more than 30 Chinese provinces and the country currently has over 10 million 5G-A users. Carriers in China, the Middle East, and other regions are also exploring the new value framework for experience monetization by introducing premium upgrade initiatives. 5G-A offers users ultra-fast networks and fuels intelligent transformation in multiple sectors, including smart living, transportation, and manufacturing.

The communications industry is facing significant disruption thanks to AI-driven innovation. The success of new experience monetization models also indicates the industry will soon enter a new era of growth. These changes are expected to reshape the way people interact with each other, with organizations, and with society.

Carriers are uniquely positioned to embrace this surge in AI and explore new AI applications because of their inherent strengths in cloud, network, intelligence, and computing. They are using AI to transform their services, infrastructure, and operations, which is unlocking new drivers for business growth.

Many carriers are rebranding themselves as providers of personalized, integrated, and high-quality AI agents that are accessible to consumers anytime and anywhere. Within the smart home market, they are upgrading existing services by enabling coordination between various smart devices to enhance smart home companionship. Carriers are also moving into the in-vehicle services market by integrating AI agents with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies to create smart, mobile third spaces that deliver new experiences for monetization. For businesses, they are upgrading their capabilities by enhancing computing-network services and model-based services that will deeply empower production and operations.

MWC Shanghai 2025 took place from June 18 to June 20 in Shanghai, China. During the event, Huawei showcased its latest products and solutions in Hall N1 of the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

The commercial adoption of 5G-Advanced is accelerating in 2025. Huawei collaborates with global carriers, industry experts, and opinion leaders to explore how innovations in AI can be used to reshape telecom services, infrastructure, and operations to generate new revenue sources and accelerate the transition towards an intelligent world.

For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwcs2025