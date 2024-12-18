Cairo: Huawei launched HiRE 5 under the slogan "Your Gateway to Tomorrow’s Industry." As a key pillar of Huawei’s ICT Talent Bank (iTB) program, this initiative offers young talent a valuable platform to connect with top companies and unlock career opportunities. It highlights Huawei’s ongoing commitment to empowering youth and fostering sustainable growth within the ICT sector.

HiRE 5 kicked off with the launch of its online employment platform on October 30th and continued through December 8th , marking the initial preparations for this year’s edition. The platform allowed youth to apply to over 70 prominent companies across various sectors, including telecommunications, banking, and operators such as Telecom Egypt, E&, and Orange. Participating companies included WUZZUF, Metra Computers, NOK Human Capital, Mahrati, as well as regional companies such as Siemat, Matn Business Solutions, Al Gas, and Growth Labs, among others.

The platform offered companies a unique opportunity to announce job openings and directly engage with highly skilled candidates, streamlining recruitment and attracting top talent, particularly those holding Huawei certifications such as HCIA, HCIP, and HCIE. During this period, technical interviews were conducted, enabling a swift process for young talent. This initiative underscores Huawei’s ongoing commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance employment opportunities and connect Egyptian talent with labor markets.

In this context, Minister of Labour Mohamed Abdelaziz Gibran emphasized Egypt’s commitment to fostering collaboration with both local and global stakeholders on shared development goals. He highlighted the political leadership's directives to encourage local and foreign investment by removing obstacles, creating a favorable work environment that ensures greater job security, and providing suitable employment opportunities. Additionally, these efforts aim to enhance the skills of youth in line with the evolving demands of the labor market.

In his speech, Minister Gibran underscored the Hire 5 goal of creating job opportunities for youth and people of determination. He expressed pride in the partnership with Huawei, a global technology leader with over 24 years of operations in Egypt. This collaboration aligns with Egypt’s strategic priorities to attract foreign investment and cultivate a supportive work environment that meets labor market demands, in line with presidential directives.

He emphasized, "Developing human capital is at the heart of the presidential initiative “A New Beginning for Human Building”. Huawei, as a global leader in ICT infrastructure, exemplifies this commitment by creating meaningful job opportunities, driving innovation and digitization, preparing the workforce for future challenges, and playing a pivotal role in realizing Egypt's Vision 2030 for digital transformation."

Dr. Ahmed Khattab, Director of the National Telecommunications Institute, explained that the institute is actively involved in building the digital capacities of Egyptian youth by offering specialized training programs in cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, data networks, cybersecurity, embedded systems, and more. “Our mission is to equip young talent with the skills needed to thrive in the labor market and secure opportunities in these fields. As a key partner in this initiative, the HiRE employment fair provides an exceptional platform for connecting companies with young professionals, enabling them to drive future digital transformation,” he said.

Dr. Khattab added that Huawei’s HiRE employment platform offers an excellent opportunity for graduates of the National Telecommunications Institute, particularly alumni of the Egyptian Talents Academy (ETA), developed in collaboration with Huawei. The ETA aims to graduate 1,500 specialists over five years. Additionally, the Optical Fiber Academy, which trains 3,000 technicians and engineers over three years, was also launched earlier this year under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Mr. Dou Yong, Vice President of Huawei Egypt, said: "For the past 25 years, we have made it a priority to develop Egypt's digital infrastructure by focusing on two key areas: adopting the latest technologies and training skilled professionals. To date, we have established over 114 academies across Egyptian universities, trained more than 1,500 instructors, and empowered over 40,000 young talents. Through the HiRE Recruitment Expo, we continue to support graduates from our training programs in finding employment with leading global and local companies."

Mr. Ma Ben, Director of Egypt Business Environment Development, added, “HiRE 5 is more than just a recruitment expo; it’s a strategic platform that connects Egyptian youth with the global job market. The fifth edition highlights Huawei’s strong contribution to empowering local talent and equipping them to take the lead in the ICT industry.

Furthermore, Engineer Asmaa Serag, Huawei Egypt ICT Academy Managing Director, discussed the role of technology in shaping future opportunities and shared success stories from the platform over the past five years.

The fifth edition of the HiRE Recruitment Expo wrapped up with a formal ceremony during which employment contracts were awarded to selected talents, and the recognition of the top 20 youth-employing companies. The event showcased the successful collaboration between the government and private sectors to empower youth and offer job opportunities that meet the evolving demands of the labor market.

It is worth noting that Huawei’s HiRE is a third pillar of Huawei’s ICT Talent Bank (iTB) program, which focuses on reaching, training, and recruiting talent. The program aims to equip graduates with training that aligns with labor market demands, while also bridging them with leading companies and opening doors to promising career opportunities.