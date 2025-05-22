Tashkent, Uzbekistan: Huawei celebrated today breakthrough innovations in Wi-Fi 7 technology at the Huawei Network Summit 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, presenting awards to nine winners of the "Imagine Wi-Fi 7 to Reality" Program (Season 3) for the Middle East and Central Asia region. The ceremony marked the culmination of a highly successful program that has driven widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 across multiple industries.

Since its January 2025 launch, Season 3 of the program has attracted technology leaders and innovators from across the region, showcasing transformative Wi-Fi 7 applications in education, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond. The winning projects demonstrated practical, replicable deployment models accelerating Wi-Fi 7 adoption across diverse industry verticals.

Shawn Zhao, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said, "The 'Imagine Wi-Fi 7 to Reality' Program has emerged as a catalyst for digital transformation across industries. These award-winning innovations showcase the tremendous potential of Wi-Fi 7 to revolutionize how businesses operate and deliver services."

At the summit, Huawei announced the launch of Season 4 of the program in partnership with IEEE and other industry leaders. The new season will expand the program's global reach, focusing on exploring innovative Wi-Fi 7 use cases across industries worldwide, accelerating large-scale adoption in enterprise environments, developing a new generation of Wi-Fi 7 experts, and creating an open collaboration platform for partners and customers.

Huawei's commitment to Wi-Fi innovation has earned significant industry recognition. In 2024, Huawei was, once again, named a leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired & Wireless LAN Infrastructure, and also received Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the fifth year in a row. Additionally, Huawei received the "Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network" award at the 2024 Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Industry Awards for its Intelligent AP Energy-Saving Solution.

As the industry's first provider of all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 solutions, Huawei continues to drive innovation with groundbreaking technologies. The company's award-winning Wi-Fi APs extend from connectivity to sensing through their CSI (channel state information) sensing technology. With this technology, Huawei APs can work with Huawei's intelligent network analysis platform and campus digital platform and third-party application systems to intelligently turn on or off electrical appliances for energy saving in smart office scenarios in smart manufacturing scenarios, and enable other innovative use cases. Their AI-powered iCSSR (intelligent coordinated scheduling and spatial reuse) technology greatly reduces interference while doubling single-user speeds in high-density environments. And Huawei's proprietary Wi-Fi Shield employs AI signal scrambling technology to ensure robust air interface security.

Huawei maintains its position as the top contributor to WLAN standards globally, with particular leadership in Wi-Fi 7 standardization. The company's extensive R&D investments continue to shape the future of wireless networking technology.

Shawn Zhao added, "Our vision is to make high-quality Wi-Fi 7 accessible to organizations worldwide. Through programs like 'Imagine Wi-Fi 7 to Reality' and our ongoing innovation, we're turning that vision into reality."

Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent High-Quality Wi-Fi 7 Campus Network Solution represents the next generation of enterprise wireless connectivity, offering unprecedented performance, security, and intelligence. For more information about Huawei's Wi-Fi 7 solutions, visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/topic/enterprise-network/wifi7.

