Barcelona, Spain — Huawei concluded its successful participation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025, where the company unveiled groundbreaking solutions aimed at accelerating the transition toward an intelligent world. Throughout the event, Huawei emphasized how the convergence of 5G-Advanced and AI technologies creates unprecedented opportunities for carriers to transform into technology companies (techcos) and continuously create new value.

5G-Advanced and AI: Powering the Mobile AI Era

At the Mobile AI Network Summit on the sidelines of MWC, Huawei Chief Strategic Architect Dang Wenshuan highlighted how 5G-Advanced is essential for unlocking new business value in the mobile AI era. Networks are rapidly evolving to support 10 times faster uplink speeds and 10 dB better coverage with 10 times higher spectral efficiency, establishing a robust foundation for universal AI accessibility. Meanwhile, AI is revolutionizing networks by increasing operations and maintenance (O&M) efficiency by 30%, reducing energy consumption by 20%, and enabling service assurance rates exceeding 90%.

Industry experts from Ookla, Omdia, ABI, Zhipu AI, and SHARGE confirmed that the rapid advancement of large language models drives the mobile AI boom. The increasing adoption of AI phones, smart glasses, and other intelligent devices enhances multimodal interaction capabilities, underscoring the importance of reliable real-time mobile connections and setting the stage for significant increases in network data traffic.

Transforming Carriers into Techcos with the "Five Ones" Model

James Chen, President of Huawei Carrier Business, introduced the "Five Ones" capability model designed to facilitate carriers' transformation into techcos. This comprehensive approach helps reshape business models, O&M practices, and infrastructure to enable carriers to seize transformation opportunities and continuously create value.

The Five Ones model includes a differentiated experience monetization model, a home AI service entry supporting multimodal interaction, a one-stop cloud platform for B2B services, a telecom foundation model introducing general AI agents and digital twins, and a synergetic architecture enabling all-element collaboration across networking, storage, cloud, and computing resources.

More than 35 carriers worldwide have already adopted experience monetization models, while carriers in China and South Korea have launched AI-powered home hubs that seamlessly connect to various smart home devices through multimodal interaction.

Innovative ICT Services & Software Solutions

Bruce Xun, President of Huawei Global Technical Service, unveiled five innovative ICT Services and Software solutions designed to accelerate digital intelligence. These solutions address critical industry challenges, from equipment center office modernization to intelligent operations for mobile broadband cross-domain service continuity. By integrating AI Copilot, AI Agent, and Digital Twin Network (DTN) capabilities into operational processes, Huawei enables efficient human-machine collaboration that creates tangible business value for carriers.

At Huawei's Digital Economy Development Forum, David Wang, Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, outlined five ways ICT infrastructure can drive digital economy development. Wang emphasized that a thriving digital economy requires solid digital infrastructure, accelerated digital transformation across industries, future-oriented industry policies, extensive digital talent development, and open, collaborative ecosystems. The forum brought together policymakers, industry association leaders, and experts to discuss strategies for high-quality development of the global digital economy.

He Bo, President of Huawei Data Center Facility & Critical Power Product Line, introduced the "Single SitePower" architecture and the RASTM guideline for AI data center construction. These innovations help operators thrive as energy prosumers and build better ICT facilities in the AI era. The Single SitePower architecture implements bidirectional interaction of power and information flows, while the RASTM guideline addresses the reliability, agility, and sustainability challenges AI data centers face.

As commercial 5G-Advanced deployment accelerates in 2025, Huawei continues to work actively with carriers and partners worldwide to reshape business, infrastructure, and O&M, paving the way toward an intelligent world.

