Barcelona, Spain: Huawei has emerged as a standout innovator at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025, taking three prestigious industry awards that showcase the company's technological excellence and forward-thinking solutions across critical sectors.

Huawei, together with China Mobile, received the coveted GSMA GLOMO "Best Network Software Breakthrough" and "CTO Choice: Outstanding Mobile Technology Award" for their pioneering Autonomous Networks (AN) solution. This telecom foundation model-powered innovation represents significant advances in the communications industry and has demonstrated transformative results in China Mobile's commercial networks.

The AN solution redefines network operations by automating fault diagnosis processes, streamlining complaint handling, and enabling sophisticated network optimization. By implementing intelligent agents and copilots across wireless, core network, and SPN domains, the solution has dramatically reduced troubleshooting time while enhancing service delivery quality.

Over the past year, Huawei has applied its telecom foundation model to develop role-based copilots and scenario-specific agents for high-value applications. The ADN Level 4 solution has been successfully deployed across China Mobile's networks in Guangdong, Zhejiang, Fujian, Henan, and other provinces, increasing fault diagnosis automation rates from 60% to 90% and reducing ticket handling durations by more than 60%. This collaboration illustrates how AI-driven network intelligence can deliver tangible operational efficiencies while improving end-user experiences.

In a separate recognition of the company's 5G leadership, Huawei and industry partners were presented with the GSMA Foundry Excellence Award for their collaborative work on experience monetization. Through the Intelligent Packet Core project, Huawei has developed groundbreaking approaches to experience assessment, network optimization, and monetization that address core challenges facing operators in the 5G era.

The resulting Intelligent Personalized Experience solution empowers operators to offer premium experience packages with guaranteed service quality across demanding applications such as live streaming and video conferencing. Already in large-scale commercial deployment, this innovation enables operators to create new revenue streams based on experience differentiation rather than traditional traffic-based models.

Richard Cockle, Head of GSMA Foundry, praised the initiative for its industry-transforming potential, noting that traditional traffic monetization approaches have failed to keep pace with evolving user requirements. For example, the MyLogo feature, which transforms a network identifier on a phone's status bar into an experience monetization entry point, allows operators to dynamically deliver and monetize premium network experiences.

Completing the trifecta, Huawei, alongside bKash, received the GSMA GLOMO "Best FinTech Innovation" award for their transformative digital loan solution. The 'Pay Later' service has become a lifeline for Bangladesh's unbanked population, particularly benefiting rural communities and small businesses by providing instant, paperless microloans.

The innovative partnership addresses a critical gap in Bangladesh's financial landscape, where bKash has expanded financial access to 61% of adults, yet 37% of citizens still rely on high-interest informal lenders for urgent needs. Only 9% of Bangladeshi adults have access to formal banking services, making the digital loan solution particularly impactful. The collaboration leverages Huawei's cloud-native distributed architecture to deliver 99.999% platform reliability while incorporating sophisticated data and AI engines for agile financial risk assessment, enabling bKash to offer financially inclusive services at an unprecedented scale.

"This initiative has empowered millions of people to attain financial dignity and has accelerated our mission to drive financial inclusion across Bangladesh," noted Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product and Technology Officer of bKash.

Maurice Ma, President of Huawei Software Business Unit, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, "Huawei will continue to invest in product innovation, integrate the strengths of our partners, and create greater commercial and social value for our customers."

Huawei's Mobile Money platform exemplifies this commitment, having served 480 million users across over 40 countries with 99.999% reliability while facilitating agile business innovation and financial inclusion.

MWC Barcelona 2025 provided a global platform for Huawei to showcase its latest innovations. The awards received at this year's event underscore Huawei's continued leadership as 5G-Advanced deployment accelerates and AI transforms telecommunications. The company remains firmly at the forefront of the industry's evolution toward an intelligent world, driving innovation that creates tangible value for operators and end-users alike.

