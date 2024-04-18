Abu Dhabi, UAE – Huawei Digital Power has announced the launch of the groundbreaking SUN2000-150K-MG0 inverter for the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) market at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2024 in Abu Dhabi. With an ultra-high efficiency of 98.8% and active safety features, this state-of-the-art solution represents a significant step forward for the fast-growing C&I solar sector in the Middle East region.

Inverters connect to solar panels, converting the energy generated by the sun to usable electricity. As the brain of a PV plant, the inverter accounts for only about 5% of the initial investment of the plant, but it can determine the plant's power generation efficiency, safety assurance, installation, and O&M costs. It is the core of the PV plant, and its selection is critical to its performance.

Mr. Xu Yuanhang, Executive Director Partner & Ecosystem at Huawei Digital Power ME & CA, said, "We are excited to introduce the SUN2000-150K-MG0 inverter to the Middle East and Central Asia market at WFES 2024. This innovative product not only meets the growing demand for solar energy in the region but also aligns with the ambitious sustainability goals set by regional governments, such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 initiative."

The C&I solar sector is experiencing rapid growth in the Middle East, with solar energy being increasingly adopted to power hospitals, factories, airports, shopping centers, and other commercial buildings. Governments in the region are also mandating installing solar systems and setting targets for solar energy generation ratios. The abundance of solar days throughout the year also presents immense opportunities for solar power generation in the Middle East.

Huawei's 150K inverter is a sustainable solution that promotes zero CO2 emission operations. It is ideal for businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with government regulations. The inverter's advanced features further enhance its suitability for the Middle East market.

WFES is the largest annual renewable energy exhibition in the Middle East, held annually at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. From April 16 to 18, 2024, attendees can visit the Huawei booth in Hall 6100a to learn more about this groundbreaking product and Huawei's comprehensive solar solutions. Huawei FusionSolar, part of Huawei Digital Power, is one of the leading suppliers of solar solutions in the world and the region.

About Huawei Digital Power

Huawei Digital Power is a leading global provider of digital power products and solutions. By integrating digital and power electronics technologies, we develop clean power, and enable energy digitalization to drive energy revolution for a better, greener future.

Huawei Digital Power's business domains include Smart PV, Smart Charging Network, DriveONE, Data Center Facility, and Site Power Facility. It operates 12 R&D centers in regions including China, Europe, and Asia Pacific and possesses a total of 2122 valid patents (by the end of 2023). With approximately 10,000 employees, 60% of whom focus on R&D, Huawei Digital Power serves over 3 billion people across more than 170 countries and regions.

By the end of December 2023, Huawei Digital Power has already helped customers generate 997.9 billion kWh of green power, save 46.1 billion kWh of electricity, and reduced CO2 emissions by 495 million tons, which is equivalent to planting 680 million trees (estimated based on data published by the North Carolina State University website regarding the relationship between carbon emissions and tree quantities).

Huawei Digital Power promotes green and low-carbon transformation of the industry by adhering to the concept of "bit manages watt." Huawei Digital Power converges bit, watt, heat, and battery technologies, focuses on core technologies and products, continuously innovates in fields such as clean power generation, mobility electrification, green ICT energy infrastructure, and integrated smart energy, and provides reliable, efficient, green, and smart solutions.

