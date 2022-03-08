At the recently concluded Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Huawei showcased a series of new technologies and solutions from across all of its business units to ensure success through digital transformation. The company came together with industry partners to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices to continuously create value for telecom carriers and to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation.



During the weeklong event, Huawei met with organizations from the Middle East and abroad to discuss topics including 5G business success, green technology, and connectivity + IT, with a focus on creating business and social value to light up a bright future of the digital economy. Huawei has estimated that over 50 percent of global GDP will be digitalized in 2022 as the global digital economy develops rapidly.



Rotating Chairman Guo Ping committed to continue Huawei’s globalization strategy and increase its investment into foundational technologies to reshape the technological paradigm. Through this investment, Huawei hopes to reshape the fundamental theories, architecture, and software that underpin its industry, increase its mid-to long-term competitiveness, and ensure the longer-term sustainability of the ICT industry.



Under the theme of "Lighting up the Future" at MWC, Huawei featured various scenarios of how carriers should prepare for the gigaverse and how they can embed sustainability in their operations. Ryan Ding, Huawei's Executive Director and President of the Carrier Business Group, called on operators to join Huawei in its GUIDE business blueprint to create a better digital economy together. Huawei also announced the launch of new intelligent solutions and technologies including 5G Advanced, 6G, IPv6+, and advanced computing technologies. Many of these new digital services were discussed with more than 15 Middle East telecom carriers and industry partners during the company’s Operations Transformation Forum at MWC.



Meanwhile, Huawei placed a particular emphasis on sustainability at MWC, illustrating how a new generation of green ICT solutions and strategies will support its carrier and enterprise customers. The company showcased how it can support carriers to optimize energy by building energy-efficient sites, networks, and operations, helping them to reduce their carbon footprint while lowering energy expenses to meet their cost reduction goals—achieving "More Bits, Less Watts".



The company also won several awards at MWC. Huawei 5Green Solutions were recognized twice at the MWC22 Barcelona, winning the GTI 'Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award' and 'Outstanding Award', a testament to Huawei's substantial contributions to technological innovation and sustainable development in its efforts to promote customer benefits. Moreover, world leading operators Telkomsel, TPG, joint with Huawei won the GTI Awards '2022 Market Development' Award for their outstanding contributions to the 2.3 GHz industry. The company was also named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for primary storage for six consecutive years.