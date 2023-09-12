Dubai, UAE — Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices has embarked on a transformative journey of connectivity in collaboration with MTC, unveiling the revolutionary eKit SOHO (Small office/Home office) Products to the UAE market supported by Huawei eKit platform. The event happened at H Hotel, Dubai under the theme of “Grow Together, Win the Future”, where more than 120 partners joined to set the stage for a new era of connectivity solutions designed to empower businesses and individuals alike.

120 partners attended the Huawei-MTC eKit Launch hosted in Dubai

The newly launched HUAWEI eKit distribution business aims to cater to the needs of a diverse variety of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), including medium-sized hospitals, educational institutions, supermarkets, dining establishments, cafes, and various other sectors.

As per IDC (International Data Corporation) predictions, the global spending on digital transformation is expected to reach an astounding $3.4 trillion by 2026. As of mid-2022, the number of small & medium enterprises in the UAE was 557,000. SMEs contribute as much as 63.5 per cent to the non-oil GDP. It is forecasted that there will be 1 million SMEs in the UAE by the year 2030. Recognizing the immense potential within the SMB segment, Huawei is committed to empowering these businesses with the tools needed to seize growth opportunities in the digital age.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Brent Li, Managing Director of Enterprise Business Group at Huawei UAE, who set the tone for a day of innovation and collaboration. By leveraging the power of advanced technologies,Huawei UAE Enterprise Business is dedicated to aiding government and enterprise customers in various sectors with digital transformation. The UAE's growing small- and medium-sized businesses demand digital solutions, prompting Huawei to invest more in the SMB market, introduce new brands and products, and collaborate with MTC as the first Gold Distributor of Huawei Datacom SOHO.

Housam Mobied, CEO of MTC, delivered an opening speech saying: “We are thrilled to witness the successful launch of Huawei eKit SMB networking range, an achievement that underscores Huawei’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of Huawei and MTC talented teams and the unwavering support of our partners and customers. We look forward to the positive impact that the Huawei eKit SMB solutions will bring to the market.”

“Huawei has successfully established a dedicated brand in the distribution market. with the aims of better addressing the SMBs' needs to go digital and support the business growth of our distribution partners. Huawei eKit leverages our decades of technological know-how and extensive experience in digital transformation to offer diverse products and solutions catering to the millions of SMBs who need them.”, said Dr. Alaa Elshimy, Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group Middle East & Center Asia.

Moreover, Huawei has also designed comprehensive channel strategies and incentives plans to empower its partners and distributors. The event marked a significant achievement as three elite partners, namely New Trend computer networks LLC, Al Selsal Trading LLC, Multi Star Electronics LLC were onboarded to the Huawei eKit Distribution Business. Huawei has organized the onboarding ceremony for the Elite Partners, to celebrate their dedication and exceptional contributions to the partnership. This milestone further strengthens the commitment of these partners to driving innovation in connectivity solutions.

The event proceeded with live product demonstrations, offering partners a firsthand experience of the eKit portfolio. Attendees engaged with Huawei experts, explored product features, and witnessed the transformative capabilities of the technology.

For more details of Huawei eKIT, please visit the Huawei eKIT website at https://ekit.huawei.com.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

About HUAWEI eKit

HUAWEIeKit is a dedicated brand to help SMEs go digital and develop their businesses. Leveraging decades of tech expertise and experience, it offers diverse products and solutions to millions of businesses.

