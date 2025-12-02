Doha, Qatar – MEEZA, Qatar’s leading end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider, and Huawei have signed two strategic MoUs during MWC25 Doha to advance Qatar's national priorities in digital infrastructure, AI, and talent development. The agreements demonstrate how private-sector innovation can support the country's vision for economic diversification, technological leadership, and long-term resilience.

The MoUs aim to deepen collaboration in Private Digital Infrastructure and AI services, and to launch a National Training Program to cultivate local expertise in emerging digital fields. By enabling Qatar's private sector to lead innovation and adopt advanced technological solutions, Huawei and MEEZA aim to strengthen the country's digital foundations, foster homegrown talent, and enhance national competitiveness.

"This partnership with Huawei reflects our continued commitment as a leading IT Service provider to support Qatar's digital transformation and economic diversification," said Mr. Mohamed Ali Al-Ghaithani, Chief Executive Officer of MEEZA. "Building strong local capabilities in advanced technologies is essential for long-term national progress. Through these initiatives, we aim to empower local talent, accelerate innovation, and contribute to a technology ecosystem that benefits the entire country."

Mr. Rico Lin, President of Huawei Gulf region, emphasized the strategic significance of private-sector engagement in national initiatives: "Huawei is proud to partner with MEEZA to advance Qatar's digital agenda. Strengthening in-country infrastructure, AI capabilities, and local expertise is critical for fostering a knowledge-based economy, reducing reliance on hydrocarbons, and supporting sustainable growth. This collaboration reflects our commitment to building resilient, future-ready digital ecosystems that will underpin the country's economic and technological ambitions."

As global digital transformation accelerates, the MoUs highlight the essential role of private companies in complementing national strategies. By jointly exploring advanced technologies, AI-driven solutions, and localized platforms, Huawei and MEEZA aim to create robust, adaptable digital ecosystems that meet evolving technological demands and drive innovation across multiple sectors.

Through these agreements, Huawei and MEEZA reaffirm the private sector's vital role in empowering Qatar's national vision, strengthening critical digital infrastructure, enabling advanced technological capabilities, and nurturing local talent to lead the country's digital future. By boosting private-sector engagement in strategic digital initiatives, these partnerships support Qatar's long-term economic resilience, help diversify the national economy, and contribute to realizing the country's Vision 2030 objectives, ensuring sustainable growth, innovation, and prosperity across multiple sectors.

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024, in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards, presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.

For more information, please visit: meeza.net

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME