Doha, Qatar – HSBC Qatar and the Hong Kong delegation of the Chinese Manufacturing Association discussed the different opportunities for collaboration in bringing manufacturing to Qatar. The two-way collaboration would open business avenues from Hong Kong to Qatar and would also support Qatar’s ambitions for ongoing economic diversification. The two parties focused discussions on enhancing investment and collaboration in the manufacturing of downstream LNG products and non-oil sectors, aligning with Qatar’s strategic goals for sustainable economic growth.

“HSBC’s engagement with the Chinese Manufacturing Association reflects a shared commitment to innovation, technology transfer, and value-added production. Both parties expressed interest in exploring future opportunities, and knowledge exchange programs,” said Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO and Head of Banking in Qatar.

The discussions come at a pivotal moment, following the recent address by His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), where he emphasized the necessity of accelerating industrial development and moving beyond hydrocarbon dependence. His Excellency underlined that fostering a robust manufacturing base, particularly in sectors such as petrochemical derivatives and advanced materials, is essential to achieving the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Chinese Manufacturing Association highlighted the potential for mutual benefit and the opportunity to contribute to economic diversification through advanced manufacturing solutions.

This initiative directly supports the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly the economic development pillar, by enabling the private sector, expanding industrial capabilities, and enhancing international partnerships.

