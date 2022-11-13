Kuwait: HSBC Kuwait is renewing its Career Talks webinar and workshop programme for university students to support the country’s goal to increase the number of Kuwaiti citizens working in the private sector.

“Future Pathways – Careers & Opportunities”, which follows 2021’s successful inaugural programme that attracted more than 200 students, involves three speaker events focused on raising awareness of career paths and the skills and experience needed to pursue them.

The webinars will be delivered by inspirational Kuwaitis who have successfully built careers in the private sector and are open to all students currently in university, as well as recent graduates.

“Encouraging talented Kuwaitis to join the private sector aligns well with HSBC’s commitment to invest in people to drive career and personal development as part of our strategic goal to energise our business for growth,” said Samer Alabed, Chief Executive Officer for HSBC in Kuwait.

This year’s programme is presented in partnership with Amideast Kuwait, a non-profit organization that aims to expand educational and training opportunities and focusing on cross-cultural understanding to strengthen institutions and communities.

“Amideast is proud to have partnered with HSBC to be able to support Kuwait’s National Development plan to motivate young, talented Kuwaitis to consider a wide variety of career options in the private sector. Thanks to the support provided by HSBC, we hope that the participants of these webinars will continue to benefit from the information and guidance to potentially better their own career opportunities and future growth prospects,” said Samar Khleif, Country Director for Amideast/Kuwait.

-Ends-

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as at 31 December 2021.

About AMIDEAST

Amideast is a leading American non-profit organization engaged in international education, training and development activities in the Middle East and North Africa. Founded in 1951, Amideast in its early years focused on promoting U.S. study to students in the MENA region and managing U.S. scholarships and exchanges. Today Amideast programs and services touch the lives of half a million individuals a year – improving educational opportunities and quality, strengthening local institutions, and developing language and professional skills critical for success in the global economy.