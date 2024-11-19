HSBC has officially launched its Global Private Banking services in Kuwait, uniquely positioned as an international bank with an investment advisory license to conduct private banking in the country.

The launch event, held at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC), brought together local business leaders to learn more about HSBC’s exclusive wealth management services and gain insights into current global financial and geopolitical trends from visiting HSBC experts in investment and geopolitics.

The launch underscores HSBC's commitment to expanding its wealth management services in the Middle East, offering world-class wealth solutions, global private banking expertise, an extensive international network and access to Commercial Banking and Global Banking & Markets capabilities.

Samer Alabed, CEO of HSBC Kuwait, said: “Kuwait, with its strategic location and diversifying economy, presents a significant opportunity for wealth management services. We see growing demand for more sophisticated wealth management services as Kuwait's vision continues to transform the country into a regional trade and investment hub.”

Rayan Kazerooni, Market Head, Global Private Banking at HSBC Kuwait, added, “The launch of Global Private Banking in Kuwait is a significant milestone for HSBC and reinforces its commitment to Kuwait. We are excited to connect our clients to global opportunities and open up a world of personalised financial solutions tailored to their needs.”

HSBC Global Private Banking advises on a broad range of tailored solutions in Kuwait in line with international investment norms through a personal, bespoke services. Our advisory service covers best in class investment and wealth management in products such as equities, financial instruments and real estate across the globe including a catalogue of wealth planning, family office management and generational organisation and transitioning of wealth.

The launch event featured a presentation from Georgios Leontaris, Chief Investment Officer for Switzerland and EMEA, HSBC Global Private Banking.

Media enquiries to:

Mai Salem

+974 55 57 6008

maisalem@hsbc.com

Ahmad Othman

+971 50 900 2139

ahmadothman@hsbc.com