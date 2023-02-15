SHUAA Capital Saudi Arabia: The hotel embodies the successful partnership between SHUAA Capital Saudi Arabia and Rotana

Guy Hutchinson: Rotana has an ambitious strategic expansion plan in the Kingdom.

Dammam: HRH Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, inaugurated lately, the newest hotel by Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region, the 5-star "Dana Rayhaan by Rotana" hotel.

His Highness emphasized that the Eastern region has plenty of touristic sites and is undergoing an exponential growth in its tourism and several other economic developments, thanks to God and then thanks to the care and attention given by the wise leadership to the tourism and hospitality markets.

During the official opening ceremony, Mr. Nasser Al Nowais, Rotana Chairman, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, expressed his pride in launching this new hotel which is an embodiment of Rotana’s long-term vision for the Saudi hospitality market that is undergoing a period of rapid growth under Saudi Vision 2030.

“The Saudi Vision aims to attract 100 million visitors annually to the Kingdom by 2030, raising the contribution of the tourism sector to the nation’s GDP from 3% to 10%. As Saudi Arabia plans to diversify its economic resources and promote tourism, the opening of this stunning property comes in line with the prosperity of the Saudi hospitality market and the strong growth of the entertainment, conferences and exhibition segments.” He added.

Al Nowais extended his deepest appreciation to HRH, Governor of the Eastern Region, for inaugurating the hotel and for his continuous support for everything that serves the region and contributes to stimulating tourism.

From their end, SHUAA Capital Saudi Arabia commented the opening of Dana Rayhaan by Rotana saying: “The new hotel embodies the unique and strategic partnership that brings us together with Rotana, which is one of the most pioneering companies in the region’s hospitality market. Dana Rayhaan by Rotana is another significant milestone in our successful partnership after Centro Waha Riyadh and Centro Shaheen Jeddah.

Guy Hutchinson, Rotana’s President and CEO, noted: “The opening of Dana Rayhaan by Rotana, Rotana’s eighth hotel in the Kingdom, comes as part of Rotana's ambitious strategic plan to expand in Saudi Arabia with six new hotels over the next four years, which will double the number of room keys in the Kingdom to 6,000.”

Dana Rayhaan by Rotana nestles in a prime location in the heart of the bustling city of Dammam, offering 285 rooms & suites with striking modern design, exceptional amenities and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and the city.

With four distinctive dining options, Dana Rayhaan by Rotana offers various culinary experiences including Rodeo Grill steakhouse with a stunning outdoor terrace, that is in addition to fully equipped meeting facilities, a grand ballroom, separate recreational facilities for males and females, and an outdoor pool with a spacious terrace offering healthy meals and refreshing beverages.

-Ends-

About Dana Rayhaan by Rotana

With a prime location in the heart of the bustling city of Dammam, and featuring a striking modern design, exceptional amenities, and Arabian Gulf views, the five-star Dana Rayhaan by Rotana is designed for discerning businesspersons and leisure travellers who value style and comfort. Rotana’s new hotel stands out as it is a short walk from the city’s corniche, with popular shopping malls and tourism attractions close by, and King Fahd International Airport just 30 minutes away by road, this elegant property promises convenience and exceptional experiences.

All 285 rooms and suites feature contemporary furnishings, the latest technology and city or sea views. For guests seeking personalised services and added benefits, Club Rotana, our hotel-within-a-hotel concept on the 16th floor, offers dedicated rooms, suites and an exclusive lounge.

A premier culinary destination in Dammam, Dana Rayhaan by Rotana is home to four dining venues including the exquisite Rodeo Grill steakhouse with an outdoor terrace, the cosy Elements all-day dining restaurant serving international cuisine, the relaxed design-led Dana Lobby Lounge with outdoor seating overlooking the mesmerising Sails Roundabout and Sundeck Pool Lounge. For guest convenience, the in-room dining service is available 24 hours a day.

Our purpose-built event space includes three meeting rooms and a spacious ballroom with flexible set-up options and can host a range of corporate and social occasions. For relaxation, our separate male and female recreation areas are equipped with a treatment room, sauna and steam room while Bodylines Fitness and Wellness Club, with a gym and an outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pool, is the place to keep in shape.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands, or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.

