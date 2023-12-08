Riyadh: His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) launched the urban design for the city of Qiddiya and Qiddiya’s brand.

HRH the Crown Prince stated that the city of Qiddiya will become, in the near future, the foremost global destination in the fields of entertainment, sports, and culture. This will have a positive impact on the Kingdom's economy and its international standing, enhancing Riyadh's strategic position and contributing to its economic growth. It aims to improve the quality of life, making Riyadh one of the top 10 economies globally.

HRH the Crown Prince added that this qualitative investment in the city of Qiddiya is a cornerstone of the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, creating thousands of job opportunities for the ambitious Saudi youth.

Qiddiya’s philosophy of Play is based on decades of research that has proven that play is a vital element for human cognitive development, emotional expression, social skills, creativity, and physical health. Studies have also shown the positive effects of recreational activities on society, their ability to bridge differences between individuals, and enhance empathy and social cohesion.

Qiddiya's first offering will be Qiddiya City, a one-of-a-kind destination located on the outskirts of Riyadh, that promises endless fun and excitement for its residents and visitors through unrivalled offerings in entertainment, sports, culture, and urban living. Construction is progressing with contracts worth SAR10 billion awarded. With 60,000 buildings in an overall area of 360km2, it will eventually host over 600,000 residents. Qiddiya City is expected to create over 325,000 job opportunities, yielding a nominal GDP of SAR 135 billion per annum. Additionally, Qiddiya City expects to attract an anticipated 48 million visits per year with its never-built-before array of world-class attractions and venues.

Located 40 minutes from Riyadh centre and overlooking the stunning cliffs of the formidable Tuwaiq mountains, Qiddiya City will include a gaming and esports district which will become a global hub for competitions, a speed park track, golf courses, a massive water theme park, and Six Flags Qiddiya. The city will also feature a multipurpose stadium. Qiddiya City’s unparalleled proximity and concentration of sports, culture and entertainment experiences all in one place – some of which will be launched in the coming months – will make it a globally unique destination.



About Qiddiya

As one of Saudi Arabia's giga-projects, Qiddiya is key to Saudi Vision 2030's ambitions for a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. Qiddiya seeks to build destinations, programs and initiatives based on the power of play that will enhance the quality of life of visitors and residents. Qiddiya’s first development will be Qiddiya City, a city wholly dedicated to play and an epicentre of entertainment, sports and culture, welcoming Saudi nationals, residents, and tourists alike