Dubai, UAE: HRE Development has announced a groundbreaking partnership with global carbon asset manager Econetix to take sustainable development in the UAE to the next level – just in time for Earth Day.

This collaboration positions HRE as the nation’s first green real estate company, setting a new net-zero standard and demonstrating a commitment to environmental and social impact.

Central to this initiative is the recently launched Skyhills Astra project, unveiled as a symbol of HRE’s dedication to eco-conscious construction. Combining innovative design, sustainable materials, and real climate impact, the project is one of the UAE’s first net-zero building developments.

To address unavoidable emissions, HRE will invest in high-quality carbon projects capable of removing 1 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere.

These projects also uplift local communities and support educational opportunities for children in need, reinforcing HRE’s holistic approach to sustainability.

“This Earth Day represents a milestone for HRE Development as we embark on our most ambitious journey yet,” said Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development. “Our partnership with Econetix reflects our deep commitment to going beyond construction and building with purpose. We are constructing a legacy for future generations, blending innovation, responsibility, and measurable climate impact.”

Econetix, with its expertise in guiding governments and multinational corporations toward net-zero goals, views this collaboration as a game changer for one of the most carbon-intensive industries globally.

“HRE's decisive actions challenge existing norms and set a new example for real estate companies everywhere,” said Jakob Zenz, Founder of Econetix.

“By integrating high-quality carbon solutions into property development, they’re proving that impactful climate action and economic progress can go hand in hand. This partnership sets a precedent for the industry, and we hope to see more of these initiatives in the coming years as we move towards a more sustainable future,” he added.