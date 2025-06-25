HPE drives AI innovation with modular AI factory solutions powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, fueled by HPE Alletra Storage MP, and optimized to deploy and scale across enterprises, service providers, sovereign entities, and model builders

HPE Private Cloud AI adds investment protection, air-gapped management, and HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers with the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs

The new HPE Compute XD690 with eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs is the latest entry into NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 fuels AI factories with AI-ready data through full integration of Model Context Protocol (MCP)

HPE OpsRamp Software is a validated observability solution for NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory

HPE fast tracks AI value creation with support for more than 75 use cases through 26 new Unleash AI partners and the latest NVIDIA AI Blueprints

HPE and Accenture are collaborating to bring to market new agentic AI solutions for financial services using Accenture’s AI Refinery platform with NVIDIA on HPE Private Cloud AI​​​​

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – HPE Discover Las Vegas 2025– HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced new solutions to supercharge the creation, adoption and management of AI factories across the entire AI lifecycle and for every type of organization.

HPE is expanding its NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio of AI factory solutions with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, including new composable solutions optimized for service providers, model builders and sovereign entities, as well as the next generation of HPE Private Cloud AI, the turnkey AI factory for enterprises. The integrated end-to-end solutions and services for AI factories remove the complexity of customers having to compile a full AI tech stack on their own when building a modern AI-ready data center.

“Generative, agentic and physical AI have the potential to transform global productivity and create lasting societal change, but AI is only as good as the infrastructure and data behind it. Organizations need the data, intelligence and vision to capture the AI opportunity and this makes getting the right IT foundation essential,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, at HPE. “HPE and NVIDIA are delivering the most comprehensive approach, joining industry-leading AI infrastructure and services to enable organizations to realize their ambitions and deliver sustainable business value.”

“We are entering a new industrial era — one defined by the ability to generate intelligence at scale,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together, HPE and NVIDIA are delivering full-stack AI factory infrastructure to drive this transformation, empowering enterprises to harness their data and accelerate innovation with unprecedented speed and precision.”

HPE speeds AI factory time to value with next-generation HPE Private Cloud AI

The signature offering in the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, Private Cloud AI is a fully integrated turnkey AI factory offering with NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and software. Private Cloud AI will provide:

Support for NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing with HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers. These servers rank #1 in over 23 AI tests[1] and provide secure enclaves to prevent tampering, as well as post-quantum cryptography and trusted supply chain capabilities at rack and server level.

Investment protection and seamless scalability from one GPU generation to the next, including NVIDIA H200 NVL and now with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Server Edition GPUs, to support a wide range of enterprise AI workloads including agentic and physical AI use cases. A new federated architecture unifies resource pooling to make new GPUs and resources available to all AI workloads.

Air-gapped management for organizations with strict data privacy requirements.

Multi-tenancy that enables enterprises to collaborate and partition resources across teams.

The latest NVIDIA AI Blueprints including the NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprint for AI agent creation and workflows.

A new “try and buy” program that lets customers test Private Cloud AI across Equinix’s global footprint of high-performance data centers before making a purchase.

HPE expands AI factory portfolio with new validated solutions built on industry-leading innovation

New AI factory solutions combine the latest AI innovations and expertise from HPE, including five decades of industry-leading liquid cooling and HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software for a unified control plane. Unlike most competing solutions, these validated, end-to-end composable solutions are modular, full tech stacks integrated ahead of time for the customer, speeding time to value.

Using AI to Observe AI: HPE OpsRamp Software provides full-stack observability across Private Cloud AI and new AI factory solutions. HPE OpsRamp is also now a validated observability solution for the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory.

HPE OpsRamp Software provides full-stack observability across Private Cloud AI and new AI factory solutions. HPE OpsRamp is also now a validated observability solution for the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory. New AI factory at scale is designed for organizations operating at large scale such as service providers and model builders. HPE offers HPE ProLiant Compute XD, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and blueprints, air- and liquid-cooling technologies and a full range of advisory and professional services.

is designed for organizations operating at large scale such as service providers and model builders. HPE offers HPE ProLiant Compute XD, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and blueprints, air- and liquid-cooling technologies and a full range of advisory and professional services. New AI factory for sovereigns is for nations, governments and public sector organizations and offers additional specialized capabilities such as air-gapped management and solutions and services that enable data, technological and operational sovereignty.

By leveraging the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, AI factory solutions from HPE can be deployed using the latest NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to ensure high performance, robust security, efficient storage acceleration, and scalable infrastructure for the next era of AI.

HPE Compute XD690 joins NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio

New HPE Compute XD690 supports eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and reflects HPE’s continued commitment to be a time-to-market leader with NVIDIA’s latest innovations in accelerated computing for AI. HPE Performance Cluster Manager delivers fully integrated systems management and advanced infrastructure monitoring and alerting across large, complex AI environments that scale thousands of nodes.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 fuels AI factories, agents and use cases with AI-ready data

To ensure AI factories and applications are continuously fueled with AI-ready unstructured data, HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 will support Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. Integrating MCP with the X10000’s built-in data intelligence accelerates data pipelines and enables AI factories, applications, and agents to process and act on intelligent unstructured data. Additionally, the X10000 supports the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design and offers an SDK to streamline unstructured data pipelines for ingestion, inferencing, training and continuous learning

Unleash AI adds 26 new partners, enabling HPE to support more than 75 AI use cases

Through new Unleash AI ecosystem partners, the latest NVIDIA AI Blueprints and internal professional services, HPE delivers more than 75 AI use cases to customers. The Unleash AI partner ecosystem now features software solutions for agentic AI, sovereign AI, smart cities, industrial and manufacturing applications, data governance and privacy, responsible AI, video analytics, responsible AI, security and cybersecurity.

HPE Private Cloud AI and Accenture AI Refinery simplify agentic AI for financial services

HPE and Accenture are collaborating to create agentic AI solutions for financial services and procurement with a new joint go-to-market offering that leverages the Accenture AI Refinery™ platform, which is built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise, and deployed on HPE Private Cloud AI. HPE is applying the solution within its finance organization, exploring uses across category and sourcing strategies, spend management, strategic relationship analysis and contract obligation management. Together, the companies aim to help spur AI adoption and digital innovation in one of the most tightly regulated industries.

HPE Services accelerate and simplify AI journey to speed time to value

HPE eases the burden of building and adopting AI factories and speeds time to value through new services that assist customers on their AI journey. The new services span designing, financing, building and securing AI factories from Day -1 to Day 2+ with a focus on operating efficiently and sustainably. The services also cover model development and migration, business benefit analysis, deployment, education, management, ongoing support and tech refreshes.

HPE Financial Services enables enterprises to start their AI journey faster

HPE Financial Services (HPEFS) offers a new program that helps enterprises begin their AI projects sooner with lower payments for Private Cloud AI for the first six months. HPEFS also offers a comprehensive suite of customizable financing and IT lifecycle services to help accelerate the move to AI, including a program that allows customers to use their current tech estate as a source of capital to fund additional AI projects.

Availability

HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers are now available to order with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.

The next generation of HPE Private Cloud AI with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs will be released in the second half of 2025.

New AI factory solutions are available now.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 with Model Context Protocol support is planned for the second half of 2025.

HPE Compute XD690 will be available in October 2025.

New AI services are available now.

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

Media Contact:

Ronak Thakkar,

Senior Vice President,

FleishmanHillard.

ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com

Financing and service offerings available through Hewlett-Packard Financial Services Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, “HPFSC”) in certain countries and is subject to credit approval and execution of standard HPFSC documentation. Rates and terms are based on customer’s credit rating, offering types, services and/or equipment type and options. Not all customers may qualify. Not all services or offers are available in all countries. Other restrictions may apply. HPFSC reserves the right to change or cancel this program at any time without notice

[1] “HPE sets new AI inference world records: Continued excellence in performance,” April 02, 2025.