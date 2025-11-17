HPE Networking is committed to providing integrated solutions that streamline operations and enhance guest experiences for the hospitality industry. Delivering improved data security, optimized resource management, and increased overall efficiency for higher customer satisfaction and profitability is central to HPE Networking's core value proposition.

At the 2025 EMEA Stakeholder Conference which brings together decision-makers building and refurbishing hundreds of hotels and residential projects across Europe, The Middle East and Africa, the company highlighted its Agentic AI-driven ‘Self-Driving Networks’, positioning the technology as an essential infrastructure for driving digital transformation, enhancing sustainability, and delivering premium guest experiences in the Gulf’s growing hospitality sector.

The conference attracts over 700+ hotel and real estate industry leaders from across the EMEA region every year, serving as a crucial platform for HPE Networking to showcase its ability to deliver exceptional experiences with a secure, AI-native network.

During the event, HPE’s dedicated experience room provided attendees with an immersive demonstration of how this technology moves from traditional automation to autonomous operation. Powered by agentic AI, an advanced form of artificial intelligence capable of human-like decision making, the self-driving system enables the network to proactively optimise performance, anticipate connectivity issues, and enhance security across complex property environments.

Lars Koelendorf, Vice President, AI Networking Worldwide at HPE Networking, commended the significance of the technology: ““We hear from Hoteliers worldwide that they trust HPE Networking because we deliver solutions that help improve their guest experience, ensuring innovation, scalability, and reliability for the hospitality industry, while helping them to optimise their resources.”

“Our Agentic AI-driven “Self-Driving Networks” deliver secure, scalable, and transformative experiences for hotels, and by integrating IoT, advanced Wi-Fi and switching, and cloud-native technologies, we are enabling hotels and resorts to move beyond connectivity and embrace their AI-powered digital transformation.”

Key innovations highlighted at the conference included the capability of agentic AI-powered insights and automation to simplify network management, bolster security measures, and ensure high-speed guest connectivity. In addition, live applications featured IoT-driven integrations developed with HPE’s partners, and how these solutions facilitate automated environmental controls, resulting in lower carbon footprints, reduced energy costs, and optimal operational efficiency.

Jacob Chacko, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa at HPE Networking, celebrated the company’s regional success: “The Middle East and Africa’s hospitality sector is at a pivotal moment, and HPE Networking is ready to accelerate their growth. Together with our partners, we’re committed to drive outcomes that matter, because when our customers win, we win. For HPE, it’s about delivering premium guest experiences using the modern technologies that are available today. We have a lot of success stories in the region which are a testament to how we deliver efficiency, sustainability, and premium experiences.”

At the heart of HPE’s innovation is HPE Networking’s unified, cloud-native management platform that grants hoteliers centralised control across their entire property portfolio. Enabling hospitality organisations to seamlessly manage multiple properties through a single interface, guaranteeing a connected, high-standard guest and staff experience.

Providing a secure integration framework for critical IoT devices, the AI-powered management solution powers smart room systems and delivers sophisticated energy management controls, driving operational savings and environmental responsibility. The platform also uses predictive analysis and AI-driven automation to ensure reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi access, maximising network uptime and reducing the need for manual intervention.

Through opportunities such as the 2025 EMEA Stakeholder conference, HPE is demonstrating how its advanced solutions are poised to redefine the future of the hospitality sector across the region.

