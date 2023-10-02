London – Howden, the global insurance group, today unveils a new brand as it brings together its global broking operations under one name.

The rebrand follows Howden’s announcement in April that it would unify and simplify its business structure under a single, aligned global executive, with insurance broking, reinsurance broking and underwriting reporting directly to David Howden, CEO.

David Howden, CEO, Howden comments:

“As we unveil our new brand and enter our 30th year, we are excited to mark this new chapter for Howden. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built. The Howden brand will be represented by 15,000 people in 50 countries, not only capturing the scale of the firm’s operations for millions of clients but also, with a fresh and dynamic visual approach, expressing their collective difference.

“By remaining true to our founding principles of independence, employee ownership, expertise, friendship and trust, we have created a company owned and run by the people that work in it. We have the architecture in place, and by continuing to bring the best insurance expertise to our clients, we can now unlock further opportunities for growth through the power of a single global brand.

“As we move forward at scale our focus is firmly on harnessing our collective power, attracting talent and aligned businesses and putting our people first. By investing in our infrastructure and empowering our experts to do their best for our clients, we can show the force for good we know insurance can be.

“We act for clients ranging from individuals to the largest global corporations, spanning the full spectrum of local, specialty and international (re)insurance. We now have a brand that shows all we have to offer our customers. It reflects who we are.

“Our go-to-market strategy is simple; we are committed to acting as one business, bringing the full force of all our experts, regardless of specialism or geography, for the benefit of our clients. That way, with transparency and trust, I can promise that all our stakeholders get the very best of us.”

Richard Mockett, CEO, Howden Middle East and Africa, said: “In the Middle East and Africa, all our operations will unite under the single ‘Howden’ name and new visual identity. This means that we are strengthening our proposition for both clients and talent in the region with a truly distinguishable brand that reflects our calibre as a global player and shows that we offer a fresh, dynamic and different approach.”

Sonia Caamaño, CEO, International Growth Markets, Howden, adds: “The new brand enables us to tell our story as a more powerful collective force and underlines our ambition to partner with other like-minded companies in these regions to continue to build local expertise for local clients, as one company, one brand.”

As of today, Howden’s operations in the Middle East span offices in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain, the latter of which launched in April of this year, marking an acceleration in its growth in the Gulf. In Africa, Howden has a presence in Tanzania and South Africa. The Middle East and African operations together employ nearly 300 employees with specialist expertise servicing local clients. Howden’s focus is to continue to build out its capabilities, including reinsurance, for the benefit of its Middle Eastern, African and multinational clients.

About Howden

Howden is a leading global insurance group with employee ownership at its heart. Founded in 1994, it provides insurance broking, reinsurance broking and underwriting services and solutions to clients ranging from individuals to the largest multinational companies.

The group operates in 50 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing 15,000 people and handling $35bn of premium on behalf of clients.

For more information, please visit www.howdengroup.com and www.howdengroupholdings.com