Dubai, UAE – Hotpack Global, the UAE-based global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, honoured 27 of its outstanding employees out of its 4,200+ strong workforce at the company’s inaugural CEO’s Excellence Awards. The ceremony recognised individuals and teams across various categories, celebrating their contributions to innovation, leadership, and operational excellence, held during the company’s Global Executive Meet (GEM).

The awards featured multiple categories, including Safety Champion, Sustainability Champion, Best Employee, Innovative Idea Champion of the Year, Mentor of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement, among others. Winners included exceptional performers across Hotpack’s global operations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to recognising talent and fostering a culture of excellence. The Special Mention awards further highlighted individuals who went above and beyond in areas such as sales performance, long-term contribution, and outstanding performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group CEO & Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, "Our people are the foundation of Hotpack’s success. The CEO Excellence Awards are a tribute to their hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence. At Hotpack, we are committed to creating an environment where every employee feels valued and empowered to grow. This celebration is not just about individual achievements; it is about recognising the collective effort that drives our company forward."

Regarding Hotpack’s employee-focused approach, Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group COO & Executive Director of Hotpack said, “At Hotpack, we believe that investing in our employees is investing in our future. When we create a culture that values, recognises, and empowers our people, we foster innovation, drive operational excellence, and enhance customer satisfaction. This approach has been instrumental in making Hotpack a global leader in packaging, and we will continue to prioritise our team’s growth and well-being as we move forward."

The CEO Excellence Awards is the latest initiative in Hotpack’s ongoing mission to support employee well-being and professional development. As part of its Hotpack Happiness Initiative, the company continues to implement programs that foster personal growth, encourage innovation, and create opportunities for employees to thrive. Through such initiatives, Hotpack reinforces its position as an organisation that values its workforce and nurtures a culture of collaboration and success.

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global has grown into a leading force in the packaging industry, driven by the dedication and expertise of its over 4,200 employees. With a strong presence in 106 countries—including the GCC, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, France and Australia—Hotpack's success is built on the talent and commitment of its people. Across 20 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, employees work to deliver innovative, high-quality, and sustainable packaging solutions for the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering), Retail, and Industrial Packaging sectors. Hotpack remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values its employees, empowering them to shape the future of the industry.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 16 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers a complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 50 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also, http://www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region’s largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

