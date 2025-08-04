Dubai, UAE: Hotpack, the UAE-headquartered leader in sustainable packaging & hygiene solutions, has been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing the Hotpack Group in the top 5 per cent of more than 150,000 companies globally assessed by EcoVadis. This recognition reflects Hotpack’s strong commitment to sustainability, ethical business practices, and corporate social responsibility.

EcoVadis the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, enabling companies to assess and improve sustainability performance across their global supply chains. The Gold Medal is based on Hotpack’s performance across EcoVadis’ four key sustainability pillars: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. According to the 2025 EcoVadis scorecard, the Group achieved an impressive overall score of 80 out of 100, and a 97th percentile ranking, affirming its robust environmental management systems and governance frameworks. The medal reflects the company’s commitment to responsible business practices and measurable ESG performance across all its manufacturing and operational entities.

“This Gold Medal is a proud milestone for the Group and a powerful validation of our sustainability strategy,” said Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group CEO & Managing Director of Hotpack. “We have integrated sustainability into the fabric of our operations—from reducing emissions and transitioning to renewable energy to advancing labor rights, ethical governance, and responsible sourcing. This achievement reinforces our position as a purpose-led and performance-driven organization.”

The medal follows the Group’s earlier “Committed” rating from EcoVadis in 2024 and highlights the tangible progress made in environmental and social performance. Over the past year, Hotpack has published its 2024 Group Sustainability Report aligned with global frameworks, completed a comprehensive Corporate Carbon Footprint (CCF) assessment, and secured group-level ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications across its 20 manufacturing facilities. These efforts reflect Hotpack’s commitment to achieving excellence in ESG compliance and transparency.

Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group COO & Executive Director at Hotpack, said, “This recognition is a marker of where we are today and evidence of how seriously we take our responsibility toward future generations. We continue to enhance traceability in our supply chain, invest in renewable energy, and drive impact through community and employee-centred initiatives.”

“Hotpack’s approach to sustainability is structured around measurable goals and data-driven reporting. Through initiatives such as its solar rooftop projects, sustainable product research and development, and employee well-being programs, the company has taken tangible steps toward achieving its Net Zero 2050 ambition,” he further stated.

“EcoVadis Gold medal reflects our evolution into a purpose-led business,” said Mr. Anvar PB, Group CTO & Executive Director “At Hotpack, innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. We have always believed that strong ESG performance is critical for future-ready growth. This medal signals to our stakeholders—customers, partners, and employees—that we are committed to transparency, measurable impact, and continuous improvement.” he added.

With operations in 17 countries, a global workforce of more than 4,300 employees, and a portfolio of over 4,000 sustainable products, Hotpack Holding and Investment Ltd continues to set industry benchmarks in sustainability, ethical business conduct, and product innovation. The EcoVadis Gold Medal is a testament to the Group’s ongoing mission to lead the packaging industry toward a more sustainable, accountable, and resilient future.

About Hotpack

Founded in 1995, Hotpack is a recoganised leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company operates in 17 countries, including the GCC, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Australia, and France. With over 4,200 employees, 20 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and 29 branches, Hotpack offers a comprehensive range of packaging solutions for the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering), Retail, and Industrial packaging sectors. Hotpack remains committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable packaging products that meet the diverse needs of its global clientele.