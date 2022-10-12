Dubai: Hotpack Global, the region’s largest food packaging manufacturer, has acquired Al Huraiz Packaging Industry (AHP), a leading corrugated carton manufacturer in the UAE.

Located in Dubai Investment Park, AHP is a state-of-the-art facility that is one of the most technically advanced packaging plants for corrugated carton products in the UAE.

Hotpack is the packaging products manufacturer with the world’s largest exclusive retail network.

Following the acquisition, Hotpack Global will assume complete control of operations of AHP and the business will be renamed Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC.

Commenting on this, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, “The acquisition will not only benefit us logistically, as it supports the internal requirements of Hotpack but also adds a new portfolio of products to our offerings. This is a strategic and significant step in our pursuit to achieving vision 2030, which is to become the world’s largest packaging manufacturer.”

“We will continue to invest in enhancing our production and supply chain capabilities with an emphasis on technology and sustainability. To achieve this, we are planning to invest another AED 100 million to double our production capacity and diversify product line with the expansion of manufacturing operations globally and retail outlets in the region,” he added.

Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director of Hotpack Global said, “The new facility will be Hotpack’s 14th manufacturing plant across the globe. Hotpack’s vision for the future also envisages increasing its market share in our home market, which is the GCC. Our forward integration initiatives and retail chain developments augment the expansion of manufacturing operations.”

“One of the immediate additions will be the introduction of product and service lines like microflute and high-definition offset printing, which will elevate the visual appeal of customer brands. Our production capacity will be multiplied with the addition of high accuracy die-cutting machines,” he added.

Recently, Hotpack Global celebrated its successful journey of 27 years in the industry. They are the largest manufacturer of packaging products in the Middle East with over 3,500 products in its portfolio and specializes in products from paper, plastic, aluminium, wood, and biodegradable materials. The company serves 25,000 international and local brands across 13 countries and has 3,300 employees. The company also exports its products to over 100 countries around the world.

AHP has been an industry major with an impressive clientele -- including medium as well as large multinational corporations -- to its credit and exported its products to customers across the GCC and North Africa.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 14 countries which include GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.

