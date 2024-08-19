Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IHG Hotels & Resorts debuts its first boutique lifestyle brand resort in the region with the opening of Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa on 1st September 2024. Nestled 2,000 metres above sea level amidst the dramatic peaks and canyons of Oman's "Green Mountain," this retreat features 173 beautifully designed rooms, suites and chalets, each offering majestic views. Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa invites explorers to experience a breathtaking mountain escape where curated wellness and neighbourhood-inspired bucket list experiences come to life through passionate storytelling.

James Reeves, General Manager, said: "Our team has poured their heart and soul into creating a place that captures the very essence of Jabal Akhdar. Every detail and every experience has been carefully curated to immerse you in the story of this remarkable destination, connect with the local culture and create memories that will stay long after you leave. From the moment you arrive, you'll feel the magic of this place. We can't wait to welcome guests to our neighbourhood and share the wonders of Jabal Akhdar.”

Inspired by the Neighbourhood

The resort's design echoes the colours and textures of the mountain, creating a space that is both strikingly beautiful and deeply rooted in Omani heritage. Thoughtful touches and curated experiences bring to life the stories of the resilient communities that have thrived here for centuries. While the mountain's rugged terrain once made it difficult to access, today it welcomes travellers seeking outdoor adventure, connection with nature, and a taste of authentic Omani life in its villages and terraced farms.

Reimagine Life on the Green Mountain

Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa is more than just a stay, it’s an invitation to reconnect with nature and immerse yourself in the neighbourhood. Wander through historic villages, discover ancient dwellings carved into the mountainside, hike amidst terraced gardens, or simply savour the tranquillity of the mountain air.

A Wellness Sanctuary

Jala Spa & Wellness is an oasis of vitality on the Green Mountain – a destination celebrated for its clean fresh air, natural springs, and source of some of the world’s purest rose water. Offering a range of rejuvenating treatments that draw inspiration from ancient Omani traditions and contemporary techniques, the spacious spa features three distinctive wellness zones with bespoke treatment experiences, immune-boosting Himalayan salt rooms, extensive thermal zones and relaxing indoor vitality pools.

Savour the Flavours of Oman

Delight in a culinary journey through the resort’s three distinctive dining venues that draw inspiration from the ancient Zanzibari spice trade and the bounty of fresh ingredients, sourced locally. At Vue Rooftop & Lounge, the highest rooftop in the Middle East, savour panoramic canyon views, craft cocktails, and signature wood-fired dishes. Wadi Habib serves authentic Omani flavours in a warm and inviting setting, while Zaatar provides a vibrant all-day dining experience, perfect for sharing stories and connecting with fellow travellers.

IHG's First Hotel Indigo Resort in the Region

As part of the IHG Luxury and Lifestyle portfolio, Hotel Indigo is renowned for capturing the essence of neighbourhoods worldwide. With over 158 hotels open globally and an additional 133 in the pipeline (as of 30th June 2024), each Hotel Indigo property draws inspiration from local culture, trends, and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere that makes guests fall in love with the neighbourhood.

The launch of Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa marks a significant milestone as IHG's first Hotel Indigo resort in the region and will start welcoming guests from 1st September 2024.

