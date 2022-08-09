The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International Middle East is readying for the 5th annual Commercial Strategy Conference, an in-person event being held at the Conrad Dubai Hotel from November 28-29, 2022.

Following the unprecedented events and challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event theme is “Accelerate Recovery”. Placing a strong focus on recovery and education, HSMAI has become a leader in identifying and communicating hospitality trends while acting as an influential voice within the hospitality industry, all while connecting its members with industry partners.

A key highlight of the 2022 event is how the agenda comes together from the HSMAI ME commercial, revenue optimization and marketing advisory boards. The conference is put together by hospitality leaders for the hospitality industry and partners. The leaders in their respective field will share expert insights and knowledge to help boost the industry’s post-Covid recovery into a new era.

Another key feature of the Conference is Curate, a unique executive insights forum exclusively designed to connect and discuss priority issues and emerging trends across areas such as hotel sales, marketing, revenue optimization, and distribution. The first ever Curate forum is set to take place on 29th November 2022. The invite-only event is unique in a way as it allows for cross-disciplinary discussions, that are highly beneficial to the growth of any hotel.

HSMAI Middle East is offering an early bird offer for the Annual Commercial Strategy Conference between now and September 15th. Registrants will receive up to 35% discount on the price for all ticket categories. Furthermore, all group bookings of 10 or more will receive one complimentary pass with access to both days.

With an aim of encouraging young hospitality and travel students to join and learn about the latest industry trends, HSMAI is also offering a very special student discount fee.

Additionally, all non-members who register for the event during the early bird period will get an exclusive complimentary HSMAI membership valid from 01 September 2022 - 30 September 2023. Membership allows hospitality professionals to stay up to date with industry trends and provides them with a platform to connect with some of the most influential thought leaders of the region.

“Our annual conference is a crucial tool for industry professionals at all levels of seniority across a wide range of specialties to come together and not only network but learn and grow in their fields. We have already seen from the popularity of our monthly events in UAE and quarterly in KSA that people can never replace the power of in-person gatherings where the best of ideas are generated and connections for life cemented”.

“Dubai being a regional hub, focuses on in-person meetings as they offer a chance to provide a center for the industry’s greatest minds in a city which has shown that it is one of the world’s most resilient destinations in the wake of the pandemic, offering hope to a sector massively damaged by the global shut-down,” Mona Faraj, Managing Director of HSMAI Middle East said.

For more information on early bird registration: https://web.cvent.com/event/15e94abd-5466-47e8-9bcf-c4d3e41c8754/websitePage:f5f1940b-980e-4398-96f6-3b681ef5e4a3