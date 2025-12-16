Cairo: Horizon Egypt Developments announced the signing of a strategic partnership with global technology leader Hikvision, aimed at integrating the latest smart city solutions across its real estate projects in Egypt, including SA’ADA New Cairo, SA’ADA Sahel and SA’ADA Boutique. The partnership reinforces Horizon Egypt’s position as one of the leading developers of modern, intelligent, and sustainable communities.

This milestone aligns with Horizon Egypt Developments’ vision to build fully integrated communities that embrace innovation and cutting-edge technologies in city management and operations. The agreement also reflects the company’s commitment to adopting advanced digital solutions that create safer, more efficient environments and enhance the quality of life for its residents.

The agreement was signed at Horizon Egypt Developments’ Cairo headquarters, where a high-level delegation from Hikvision, led by Mr. Xu Peng, Director & General Manager of Hikvision, was received by Horizon Egypt Developments’ leadership team. This marked Mr. Peng’s official visit to Egypt, accompanied by regional leaders from the Middle East and Europe, as well as the local management team.

The visit comes as part of Hikvision’s global expansion across strategic markets, with Egypt standing out as one of the most promising in the region. Founded in 2001, the company has maintained a strong presence in over 180 countries and regions, focusing on developing intelligent security and digital transformation solutions powered by artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT). Guided by its core values of professionalism, reliability, and integrity, Hikvision is committed to building safer, more sustainable, and more innovative cities, perfectly aligned with Horizon Egypt’s vision for the smart communities of the future.

Under the agreement, Hikvision will provide a comprehensive suite of smart city technologies, including AI-powered video security systems, vehicle recognition, centralized command-and-control platforms, smart access control, intercoms, digital signage, and smart poles, all of which will be integrated within Horizon’s operations and management systems.

The partnership aims to establish a unified Command & Control Center that enables Horizon Egypt Developments to manage communities, facilities, and services through an intelligent, centralized platform, enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and overall quality of life across its developments.

The Management of Horizon Egypt Developments praised the strategic collaboration with one of the world’s leading technology companies, saying: “This partnership stems from our firm belief in the essential role of integrated smart solutions in enhancing the quality of life within our projects. Smart cities are the future of real estate; they provide residents with a living environment built on safety, sustainability, and operational excellence.”

It added: “At Horizon Egypt Developments, our strategy is centered on applying the best international practices and partnering with world-class organizations like Hikvision to ensure our communities reflect the latest global advancements. Our ultimate goal is to elevate industry standards in Egypt and the region, delivering real estate products that meet market needs and set new benchmarks for excellence and innovation in future urban development.”

The Management of Hikvision commented: “We are proud to partner with Horizon Egypt Developments, a company with a clear and ambitious vision for building smart, connected communities. This collaboration exemplifies how the real estate and technology sectors can join forces to drive innovation and achieve tangible improvements in people’s everyday lives.”

Horizon Egypt Developments is among the most promising developers in the Egyptian market, with a strategic land portfolio and a commitment to delivering world-class projects under the leadership of H.E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of “Ajman Ruler’s Emiri Court” and Horizon Egypt Developments. The company’s developments reflect a vision that harmoniously blends authenticity and modernity to offer a truly integrated living experience.