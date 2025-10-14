Dubai, UAE – HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company has concluded its first-time participation at GITEX Global 2025, where the brand captivated visitors with its AI-powered innovations and showcasing its leadership in human-centric technology.

From immersive experiences to strategic collaborations, HONOR demonstrated how smart devices, AI solutions, and forward-thinking partnerships are shaping the future of digital transformation across the UAE and the GCC.

“Our participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 reinforces HONOR’s position as a global AI ecosystem leader with a human-centric approach — one that bridges smart devices, AI services, and cross-OS connectivity to enable smarter, more connected living,” said Debo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC. “We are also extending this vision beyond technology into real-world experiences. This month, we will open our new experience store at the iconic Dubai Mall, designed as an AI Smart Living Innovation Hub - a space where cutting-edge innovation meets cultural inspiration.”

HONOR AI: Smarter, Human-Centric Technology at GITEX

HONOR showcased its human-centric AI ecosystem, highlighting how intelligent features make devices more intuitive, efficient, and user-friendly. Visitors saw firsthand how HONOR AI can simplify tasks, enhance creativity, and improve communication across devices, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to practical, human-focused technology.

HONOR created an immersive AI Experience Zone, showcasing the brand’s vision for intelligent connectivity across smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables. In the Mobile AI Experience Zone, visitors explored the latest innovations powered by MagicOS — including the new Magic Side Bar on the HONOR Magic V5, the integration of Google Agent for seamless task management such as adding events to the calendar, and the enhanced HONOR Magic Portal on the Magic7 Pro for intuitive multi-app interaction. Guests also discovered the Triple Screen and Gemini Experience, demonstrating how HONOR’s foldable Magic V5 enables users to choose and control connected devices across multiple screens.

The AI Ecosystem Experience Zone further highlighted HONOR’s commitment to human-centric AI through real-world use cases. Visitors experienced Cross-OS connectivity between HONOR and other platforms — such as connecting the Magic V5 to a MacBook and iPhone 16 — and explored Cross-OS Workstation capabilities that seamlessly link MagicBook Pro 14+, Magic V5, and other ecosystem devices. The Magic Ring feature demonstrated unified control across the Magic V5, MagicBook Art 14 2025, and MagicPad3, enabling smooth multitasking with mouse and keyboard integration. Additionally, the MagicPad AI Writing Tools offered a glimpse into the future of productivity, allowing users to write, draw, and create using the MagicPad3 paired with a keyboard and Magic Pen.

Together, these experiences brought HONOR’s “AI Smart Living” vision to life — illustrating how intelligent cross-device collaboration can empower creativity, productivity, and seamless digital lifestyles.

The booth also featured the Magic V Series Evolution, presenting the journey from the HONOR Magic Vs foldable to the latest Magic V5. The display emphasized HONOR’s leadership in foldable technology, highlighting innovations in slimness, durability, and AI integration.

Strategic Partnership with Zayed University

During GITEX, HONOR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zayed University, establishing a collaborative framework focused on AI innovation, applied research, curriculum development, advanced computing labs, and student engagement in AI and digital transformation. This partnership underscores HONOR’s commitment to nurturing UAE youth talent and strengthening academia–industry collaboration, supporting the next generation of innovators and contributing to the UAE’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Thought Leadership at TechTalks 24

At TechTalks 24, HONOR showcased its thought leadership with a keynote titled “Empowering Users Against AI Deepfakes”, presented by Debo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC. The talk highlighted HONOR’s groundbreaking on-device AI Deepfake Detection, the first of its kind in the smartphone industry, which enables users to identify deepfakes in real time without compromising privacy. By addressing one of the most pressing challenges of the AI era, HONOR reinforced its commitment to responsible and human-centric AI innovation.

Supporting UAE Emerging Talent and Foster Entrepreneurship

As part of its commitment to supporting the UAE’s AI and digital transformation goals, HONOR partnered with the UAE Cybersecurity Council at GITEX GLOBAL to present the AI CyberFest AI Startup Challenge. Organized under the patronage of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, this initiative aims to support emerging talent and foster entrepreneurship in the AI sector. The collaboration underscores HONOR’s dedication to nurturing future AI leaders, driving innovation, and empowering young visionaries. By aligning with the UAE AI Strategy 2031, HONOR continues to contribute to the development of a smarter, safer, and more connected digital ecosystem across the UAE and the wider GCC — reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the region’s AI and technology transformation.

Challenge the Unbreakable AI Smartphone – HONOR X9d

HONOR also surprised visitors with an exclusive hands-on experience of the new HONOR X9d, the Unbreakable AI Smartphone, before it is pre-orders in the GCC on October 23rd. Guests were invited to put its toughness to the test through a series of interactive challenges, showcasing the device’s durability and smart design. Continuing the legacy of the HONOR X9 Series, the X9d goes beyond expectations — featuring resistance to dust, heat, and water pressure, and powered by a massive 8,300 mAh battery for unmatched endurance.

