Service day to strengthen customer satisfaction throughout the full device lifecycle.

Dubai, UAE – HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, today announced the expansion of its after-sales commitment the launch of Special Service Days at all HONOR Experience Stores in the region. The initiative reflects HONOR’s consumer-first philosophy, reinforcing its position as a reliable and trustworthy brand built on industry-leading manufacturing standards, continuous innovation, and dependable post-purchase support throughout the full device lifecycle. The next Special Service Days will take place from February 1–5, with the initiative continuing during the same dates every month thereafter.

Smartphones have become central to daily life across the Middle East, supporting business, education, commerce, content creation, gaming, and communication at scale. The Middle East and Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing smartphone market globally, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% through 2030. This sustained regional growth continues to drive higher smartphone penetration and increased device usage.

Debo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC, said, “As smartphones become central to how people work, connect, and live, consumers expect more than innovation alone, they expect reliability and support they can rely on over time. Through Special Service Days, we are reaffirming our commitment to putting consumers first by delivering consistent, high-quality after-sales care that enhances the premium experience of owning an HONOR device. This initiative reflects both our confidence in product quality and our long-term commitment to users.”

Meeting the Demands of a High-Ownership, High-Usage Market

As smartphones evolve into high-value, always-on tools that support productivity, connectivity, entertainment, content creation and everyday decision-making, the demands placed on device performance and reliability have intensified. The continued rollout and maturity of 5G networks across the GCC is accelerating this shift, enabling faster speeds, lower latency, and more data-intensive applications that increase everyday device usage. In this environment, after-sales service plays a critical role in sustaining performance over time, making long-term support a key driver of consumer confidence and brand loyalty.

Reflecting this shift, the global smartphone repair services market is valued at USD 9.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 13.38% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2026 and 2033, highlighting the increasing importance of dependable, lifecycle-focused support. Guided by a consumer-first approach, HONOR continues to strengthen its after-sales ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of users.

HONOR’s commitment to reliability begins at the design and manufacturing stage, supported by rigorous quality standards, advanced engineering, and sustained investment in research and development. This enables the delivery of premium devices built to perform consistently over time, even under intensive daily use. As smartphones integrate more advanced features, predictive maintenance supports early issue detection, reduces downtime, and extends device lifespan, enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

This product-led focus on quality is complemented by HONOR’s after-sales infrastructure across the region. HONOR Experience Stores anchor this commitment by providing accessible, professional after-sales support. As consumers increasingly rely on multiple connected devices, the need for reliable maintenance continues to grow. By placing consumers at the center of its service strategy and prioritising reliability alongside innovation, HONOR reinforces its position as a trusted innovative technology partner in a highly competitive market.

Strengthening Customer Satisfaction Through Special Service Days

As part of this ongoing commitment, HONOR is introducing Special Service Days during the first week of every month across all HONOR Experience Stores in UAE. During this period, HONOR users can benefit from a suite of complimentary services designed to enhance device care, performance, and personalisation. These include free clean-up services, free screen film, free labour charges on qualifying services, free art back film, and free laser engraving.

As part of its expanded after-sales offering, the HONOR Care Extended Warranty Service is available in both one-year and two-year options, allowing customers to extend the original manufacturer’s warranty on their HONOR mobile devices for an additional one or two years respectively, ensuring continued coverage beyond the standard warranty period.

For users seeking more comprehensive protection, HONOR Care Pro delivers advanced coverage. Under HONOR Care Pro 1-Year, customers are eligible for one free repair within one year of purchase in the event of accidental damage caused by drops, collisions, compression, or liquid ingress, provided the device has been used under normal conditions. This plan also includes lifetime software support, ensuring long-term system reliability and performance.

HONOR Care Pro 2-Year further strengthens this offering by extending the original manufacturer’s warranty by an additional year, while providing enhanced accidental damage protection. Within two years of purchase, customers are eligible for up to two free repairs for accidental damage caused by drops, collisions, compression, or liquid ingress under normal usage conditions. In addition, if the device battery is found to retain less than 80% of its original capacity within two years, as verified by an HONOR Authorized Service Center, customers can benefit from a one-time free battery replacement. Like the one-year plan, HONOR Care Pro 2-Year also includes lifetime software support, reinforcing HONOR’s commitment to long-term device performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

These value-added services are intended to deliver peace of mind and convenience, while reinforcing HONOR’s focus on customer satisfaction throughout the full device lifecycle. By making professional after-sales support more accessible on a regular basis, HONOR aims to ensure that users continue to enjoy optimal device performance and a premium ownership experience over time.

Through Special Service Days, HONOR continues to strengthen its presence across the region, combining advanced technology with dependable service to build lasting relationships with consumers at every stage of their journey.

