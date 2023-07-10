Multi-processor panels that are suitable for system configuration for a wide range of installations

DUBAI: Honeywell today announced the launch of the Morley-IAS Max fire detection and alarm system that helps improve building and occupant safety. The compact, powerful, performance-driven intelligent fire alarm control panel offers installers and end users a technically advanced range of functions that is easy to install, commission and maintain.

The system features an advanced 7-inch touch screen panel, providing a highly intuitive and ergonomic user interface. The panel displays color-coded events and graphical icons. It boasts cutting-edge technologies such as multi-Boolean logic and CAN bus protocol between panels, helping enable faster communication.

In the Middle East, regional governments with the support of the private sector have been investing in infrastructure upgrades to help protect their communities, in line with ambitious plans to deploy advanced technologies to enhance assets, people and cities across the region. Illustrating this investment, the fire safety systems and equipment market across the region has risen at a compound annual growth rate of 2.69%, and is expected to be worth $2.3bn (AED8.4bn) from 2019 to 2025. [1]

“Honeywell’s Morley-IAS Max panel helps create safer spaces for occupants, while also enabling building owners to better adhere to standard safety guidelines,” said Hakan Arkan, general manager of Commercial Fire, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. “We continue to provide our customers across the region with advanced solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and tackle potential challenges of the installation of add-on components.”

Morley-IAS Max is well suited for operation in various verticals such as commercial, education, healthcare, residential, and hospitality. Its full backward compatibility makes it well suited for retrofit projects as it supports a range of field devices, including third-party manufacturer devices. The aesthetically pleasing panel delivers high-quality design in commercial or luxury environments. The solution aims to provide information and capable of managing complicated evacuation operations in case of an emergency.

The system incorporates serial communication ports, relays and CAN bus network to help reduce complexities typically encountered during ordering and installation. The panels offer multiple installation options in addition to standard wall mounting and flush mounting.

The Morley-IAS Max panel is tested and certified in compliance with EN 54-2 and EN 54-4 standards. To learn more about the product please click here.

