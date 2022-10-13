RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Honeywell and King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help create a sustainable smart city experience at the prime business and lifestyle destination in Saudi Arabia. The strategic MoU between Honeywell and KAFD supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives related to smart city development and advances technology adoption to create energy efficient, intelligent buildings.

Honeywell’s ready now solutions will help optimize operational efficiencies and support KAFD on its smart city strategy focused on sustainability targets through the deployment of energy saving initiatives across its assets and facilities. Honeywell will provide direct technical support and act as a trusted and long-term technology advisor to KAFD, utilizing smart solutions to optimize the experience of tenants, visitors, businesses and city operations.

KAFD is a business and lifestyle destination at the heart of the Kingdom’s capital. It is set to play a major role in the growth and diversification of the economy, as well as contributing to establishing first-class leisure, retail, and hospitality facilities to support a vibrant society.

“As Saudi Arabia sets new benchmarks in smart city development, we are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate on this ground-breaking project, implementing our advanced solutions to enhance the sustainable city experience,” said Abdulla Al-juffali, country president, Honeywell - Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. “This MoU furthers Honeywell’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s sustainability goals, building on our 70-year history in Saudi Arabia, with intelligent buildings deployed for the benefit of stakeholders. Honeywell is once again deploying smart city technology in the region, supporting complex technical requirements, and enabling a sustainable, world-class and integrated mixed-use destination.”

As one of the Kingdom’s most ambitious projects, KAFD’s smart city strategy will use smart city technologies to transform operations and customer experience. The collaboration with Honeywell will help enable a successful implementation of KAFD’s road map with the nomination of joint steering committee members to oversee the different ongoing projects and engagements.

“Globally, cities account for up to 80% of energy consumed while generating approximately 70% of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. At KAFD, the Kingdom’s first vertical city, we are mindful of our role in addressing global challenges including climate change. We are committed to creating a sustainable living and working experience for all our residents, tenants and visitors while also ensuring our technology adaptation contributes to sustainable development and improved quality of life. Honeywell’s advanced, industry leading solutions that optimize energy savings are closely aligned to KAFD’s objectives,” explained Gautam Sashittal, KAFD CEO.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safer, more sustainable and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About KAFD

KAFD is an iconic business and lifestyle destination with state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure. An architectural marvel designed by more than 25 world-leading architectural firms, KAFD currently has 64 towers and 30 buildings that are reshaping the skyline of Riyadh. KAFD is spread over an area of 2 million sqm and offers a competitive business ecosystem and vibrant lifestyle experiences. KAFD is the largest development globally to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the highest accreditation from USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council), which recognizes KAFD as a global leader in sustainability.

