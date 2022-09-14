Honeywell solutions focused on sustainable cities and workflow automation set to support the advancement of Internet of Things projects, in line with Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia:- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) and Internet of Things Technologies Company (IoT-squared), a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and stc Group (stc), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to advance the fields of sustainable cities, logistics platforms and technologies that drive digitalization in Saudi Arabia.

Signed at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh, the strategic MoU between Honeywell and IoT-squared supports the objectives outlined as part of Saudi Vision 2030 related to smart city development and advancing technology adoption in society.

The MoU paves the way for Honeywell to help support the advancement of IoT projects in the Kingdom by exploring opportunities to utilize its innovative Honeywell City Suite (HCS) Platform. HCS is an artificial intelligence enabled IoT platform that integrates data from critical city infrastructure systems. The Honeywell City Suite can be scaled by communities to gauge energy consumption across city-owned facilities and utilities. Honeywell and IoT-Squared will also explore opportunities to utilize the Honeywell Movilizer Platform, a cloud software for field operations to drive enterprise profitability in the logistics vertical and related services.

“Honeywell has been delivering cutting edge solutions to Saudi Arabia for more than 70 years, and we are actively contributing to the government’s vision to advance technology adoption and use digitalization to advance sustainability efforts in cities. Our work with IoT-squared is another step in this direction, and we look forward to combining our ready now capabilities to enable the advancement of IoT projects,” said Abdullah Al-juffali, country president, Honeywell - Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. “This effort furthers Honeywell’s technology capabilities and will help demonstrate the value provided through IoT to enhance sustainable city and logistics projects.”

“We are pleased to be building on our strong relationship with Honeywell, a global technology leader, as we work towards enhancing IoT projects and supporting the future of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia. As a leader in the field of information and communication technology and IoT services, we are excited to be accelerating the adoption of localized, cutting-edge solutions in the Kingdom, while further developing a digital economy,” said Othman Al Dahash CEO of iot squared.

Honeywell continues to play a vital role in advancing the development of Saudi Arabia's industries and successful long-term careers through the introduction of training programs, alliances and facilities that help aid the country’s transformation to a knowledge-based economy.

-Ends-

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safer, more sustainable and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.