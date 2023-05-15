Dubai, UAE: Homes r Us has announced the opening of their newest store in Al Wasl, Triple 777, Jumeirah on May 10th, 2023. The new store promises to offer a fresh new look, a wider range of products, and an unforgettable shopping experience to its customers.

Homes r Us is a homegrown brand that has always been known for keeping the local taste and preferences in mind while offering a unique range of furniture and home accessories. The new store in Al Wasl is no different. With a portfolio of 50 living, 40 dining, 35 bedroom, 16 kids’ furniture, outdoor furniture, and over 9000+ accessories, Homes r Us has something for every customer’s home.

The products have been curated keeping in mind international trends whether it is minimalistic design with soft hues or bringing in the refreshing colours of the nature.

In addition to its wide range of furniture and accessories, Homes r Us also offers practical solutions to create a comfortable environment. The store features a vast collection of Silent Knight Mattresses, catering to every type of sleeper. In order to add more ease to the shopping experience, Homes r Us is also offering free delivery and assembly on a minimum purchase of AED 1000, making shopping even more convenient for its customers.

For families looking to decorate their children's rooms, Homes r Us has an expanded portfolio of kids and teens furniture and accessories. The store also boasts Home Design services to help customers personalize their living spaces to their own specific tastes.

To make shopping even more accessible, Homes r Us also offers customers the option of click and collect shopping through their website and app. With ample free basement parking available at the new Jumeirah store, customers can now enjoy a stress-free shopping experience.

Homes r Us is committed to providing quality and design that customers can rely on, enabling them to create memories with their loved ones for years to come. Visit the new store in Al Wasl, Triple 777, Jumeirah, from May 10th, 2023. To shop the entire range of furniture and home décor from Homes r Us anywhere, anytime – visit www.homesrus.ae.