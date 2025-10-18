Dubai, UAE: Homes 4 Life Real Estate proudly participated in the inauguration and ground breaking ceremony of Hills View at Wasl Gate, an exclusively managed residential project developed by Suncrest Hills Properties LLC.

The event took place on Friday, 17th October 2025 at 4:30 PM at the project site in Wasl Gate and marked a significant milestone for both companies as they celebrated the beginning of this highly anticipated development. The ceremony was led by Mr. Mustafa Pardesi, CEO of Suncrest Hills Properties LLC, and attended by multiple investors, Hills View property owners, brokers, and representatives from Homes 4 Life Real Estate.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mustafa Pardesi, CEO of Suncrest Hills Properties LLC, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with Homes 4 Life, stating:

“It has been a great venture with Homes 4 Life Real Estate with this exclusive project. They managed to deliver results within just 3 months through their exceptional marketing and sales team. We look forward to working with them in the long term, as a strong business relationship foundation has already been laid upon with them.”

Representing Homes 4 Life Real Estate, Ms. Tamanna Lalwani, Associate Sales Director, shared her enthusiasm for the project:

“This project has always been close to my heart, because of the location, vicinity and unmatched list of amenities. Then when it is clubbed with exclusivity — of course, nothing goes better than this.”

Adding to the celebration, Mr. Hiten Keswani, Business Partner at Homes 4 Life Real Estate, highlighted the team’s strategic approach behind the project’s success:

“From day one, we always knew the project would be a success story as the pricing and location are truly remarkable. We ensured that we created awareness about the project through the right channels and partners, reaching out to the right audience — and here we are, celebrating its success!”

The Hills View at Wasl Gate project represents a blend of modern architecture, premium living, and strategic connectivity, setting a new benchmark for residential excellence in one of Dubai’s most promising communities.

Homes 4 Life Real Estate continues to strengthen its partnerships with top developers across Dubai and remains committed to offering its clients exclusive projects and investment opportunities that deliver exceptional value and long-term growth.

About Homes 4 Life Real Estate

Founded in 2008, Homes 4 Life Real Estate is one of Dubai’s leading property consultancies, specializing in sales, leasing, and investment advisory. The company has built its reputation through trust, transparency, and consistent results — bridging clients with some of the most exclusive properties across the UAE.