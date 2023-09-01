Dubai: Homes 4 Life Real Estate, a leading name in the real estate industry, is proud to announce its latest achievement – the EMAAR Award for Outstanding Sales Performance in the second quarter of 2023. This prestigious accolade positions Homes 4 Life Real Estate amongst the elite, as it ranks within the Top 10 brokers recognized by EMAAR.

EMAAR, a globally renowned real estate developer, has acknowledged Homes 4 Life Real Estate's exceptional dedication, commitment, and remarkable sales performance during Q2 2023. This recognition highlights the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to exceed client expectations.

In an industry where competition is fierce, this achievement reflects the hard work, innovation, and client-centric approach that have become hallmarks of Homes 4 Life Real Estate. The company's success would not have been possible without the trust and support of its esteemed clients, dedicated associates, and valued partners.

Paresh Kamlani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life, expressed his gratitude by saying, "It has been truly an honor for us to be recognized amongst the top ten partners of EMAAR. The thriving real estate industry of Dubai has opened up horizons for many overseas investors who are willing to call Dubai their home."

Nitin Giyanani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life, shared his perspective, stating, "Dubai offers a plethora of options to investors and end-users who can always find out their perfect definition of home, and at Homes 4 Life, we help them acquire their dream home faster."

Homes 4 Life Real Estate extends its heartfelt gratitude to EMAAR for their continued partnership, which has played an instrumental role in this remarkable milestone. The company also expresses its profound appreciation to clients and associates for their trust and confidence in its services. This award is a testament to the strong relationships that Homes 4 Life Real Estate has forged within the real estate community.

As the real estate market continues to evolve, Homes 4 Life Real Estate remains committed to delivering top-notch service and exceeding expectations. This award reinforces the company's dedication to providing clients with exceptional real estate solutions and solidifies its position as a trusted industry leader.

Homes 4 Life Real Estate looks forward to building on this success, further strengthening its relationships, and achieving even greater milestones in the future. The company is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and is eager to continue serving the real estate needs of its valued clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mohsin Ayub

Marketing Manager

Homes 4 Life Real Estate

mohsin@homes4life.ae

About Homes 4 Life Real Estate:

Homes 4 Life Real Estate is a prominent player in the real estate industry, known for its commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. With a dedicated team of experts, Homes 4 Life Real Estate provides a wide range of real estate services, ensuring that clients receive personalized, comprehensive solutions for their property needs. The company's unwavering dedication to professionalism, integrity, and innovation has earned it recognition as a trusted name in the real estate market.

About EMAAR:

EMAAR is a global real estate developer with a renowned reputation for creating iconic, master-planned communities and properties that define quality and luxury. With a portfolio that spans residential, commercial, and leisure developments, EMAAR has set the standard for real estate excellence around the world. EMAAR's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction has made it a leader in the industry.