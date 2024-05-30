Dubai, UAE – Homes 4 Life Real Estate proudly announces its recognition as the 8th place awardee at the prestigious DAMAC Top 20 UAE Corporate Brokers Q1 2024 Awards ceremony. The event, held at the Ritz Carlton, DIFC on May 29, 2024, celebrated the leading real estate brokers in the UAE for their exceptional sales performance and consistency.

The award underscores Homes 4 Life Real Estate's commitment to excellence in the highly competitive real estate market. This accolade reflects the company's dedication to providing outstanding service and delivering remarkable results for clients.

Nitin Giyanani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, expressed his gratitude and excitement: "DAMAC is surely changing the map of Dubai with developments that are most sought after and within the range of investors and end users alike. These master communities by DAMAC are not only backed up with great brand name, but also offer great value which is a win-win deal for all."

Echoing this sentiment, Pulkkit Sharma, Business Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, added: "DAMAC has always been close to my heart. Not only because you get tremendous support from their staff, but they are always there for you to address your clients' needs. From affordable apartments to luxurious mansions, DAMAC's range diversity is truly unmatched."

The recognition from DAMAC underscores Homes 4 Life Real Estate’s capacity to navigate the competitive landscape, ensuring that clients receive the best opportunities and highest standards of service. This award is a testament to the company’s hard work, strategic vision, and the trust placed in them by their valued clients.

