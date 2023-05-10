DUBAI, UAE: Dubai’s very own homegrown vegan eatery, Planet Terra has revealed its plans to expand within the city, with the opening of its second location confirmed at Ibis World Trade Centre Hotel in the coming weeks.

After recently celebrating its one-year opening anniversary at the earth-friendly café’s first location in The Greens, Planet Terra is set for expansion in Downtown Dubai, where it will offer both indoor and terrace seating on the hotel’s ground floor.

As a brand born out of desire to create a space where diners could eat intentionally and nourish both their body and mind, the family-run café’s expansion hopes to cater to the growing demand for quality organic and plant-based food created using no processed ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, no refined sugars and no GMOs.

Set to open in several weeks’ time, the second Planet Terra location will offer guests an entirely vegan menu created with animal-free ingredients that are sourced fresh from ethical and sustainable suppliers, locally and internationally. Diners will be able to enjoy a bountiful vegan menu with delicious options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between we’re talking vegan desserts, organic coffee, homemade soups, smoothies, mylkshakes and cold-pressed juices.

As done at its original location, Planet Terra’s menu at Ibis World Trade Centre will see all items, down to marinades and sauces made from scratch daily in-house with 100% animal-free and organic ingredients.

The second branch will welcome the addition of exclusive new dishes, paired with Planet Terra’s firm fan-favorites from its current menu, including highlights like Tofish and Chips, Kimchi Pad Thai, the King Oyster Vurger. There will also be plenty of sweet options like ‘Terramisu’ – a vegan take on the classic Italian dessert, and warm gluten free Date Pudding.

Planet Terra will be located on the Ground Floor of Ibis World Trade Centre Hotel, Dubai, UAE, and will be open to diners soon.

Planet Terra’s original location is on the Ground Floor of Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, UAE, and is open daily from 7.30am till 10.30pm for dine-in, takeaway or delivery via Deliveroo, RadYes or the Yalla Veggie App. For more information or reservations, please call +971 04 578 2000, visit https://planetterra.life/ e-mail info@planetterra.life or follow @planetterradubai on social media.