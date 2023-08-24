​​​​​ABU DHABI, UAE – From the creators of Dubai’s very own homegrown and much-loved restaurant, 3Fils, comes SLRP – an all-new ramen brand set to officially open doors to its first location on September 3 at dining destination, Huna inside Yas Mall on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The upcoming launch marks an exciting addition to the culinary landscape of the region and promises to bring an authentic Japanese ramen experience to food enthusiasts in the capital.

Diners can anticipate the essence of Japanese ramen to come alive at SLRP, with freshly made noodles, meticulously crafted to infuse every bowl with authenticity and delectable texture, as well as rich flavours in every bite.

On the menu, find expertly crafted Japanese ramen dishes ready for slurping and made with the highest quality ingredients, as well as drool-worthy kushiyaki, sushi and sashimi, melt-in-the-mouth wagyu sandos, handmade gyozas, and more.

Led by esteemed Executive Chef Shun Shiroma, known for his exceptional skills and expertise in the art of ramen making, SLRP Ramen is set to take guests on an unforgettable culinary journey.

Formerly of the first Michelin-starred ramen restaurant in the world – Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta Tokyo, Chef Shun is dedicated to bringing the finest ingredients and authentic Japanese cooking methods to each bowl of ramen at SLRP.

Commenting on the approaching opening, Chef Shun said: "It is an honour to work with the 3Fils team and now SLRP to develop and cook my favourite dish in the world – ramen. The combined experience of the award-winning 3Fils and my years working in the first ramen restaurant in the world to get a Michelin star, Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta Tokyo, will be evident in the food we cook. I am very excited to start this new venture in Abu Dhabi. Arigato."

This sentiment echoes the dedication and passion that has earned 3Fils numerous accolades, including being named the best restaurant in the Middle East at the inaugural MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards in 2022, as well as being recognized as a Bib Gourmand restaurant in the Dubai Michelin Guide for 2023.

The remarkable ethos and drive of 3Fils, paired with Chef Shun's leadership, have positioned SLRP Ramen as a guiding star in ensuring that guests receive the ultimate dining experience, characterised by exceptional flavours and unparalleled attention to detail.

Expressing excitement about the launch, Khalil Khouri, Head of Marketing for 3Fils said: "Chef Shun and the SLRP team are whipping up something different, a little authentic and hearty. You can taste the authenticity in each slurp. We can't wait for everyone to try it!"

The official launch of SLRP Ramen on September 3 at Huna inside Yas Mall is poised to be a momentous occasion for both 3Fils and the culinary community in Abu Dhabi. Food enthusiasts, ramen aficionados, and fans of Japanese cuisine are invited to join in the celebration and experience the unmatched flavours that SLRP Ramen brings to the table.

At the grand opening, guests can expect an interactive experience with activities including a live custom shirt station, merch giveaways, ramen making, and kushiyaki grilling, as well as a live Japanese calligrapher on-site, writing personalised names for guests.

SLRP Ramen is located at Huna Yas inside Yas Mall on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and will be open daily from 12pm to 11.30pm as of September 3, 2023. For further information, please e-mail hello@slrpramen.com, visit slrpramen.com, or follow @slrp.ramen on social media.

-Ends-

For any media-related enquiries, please contact Sophie Voelzing at sophie.voelzing@therestaurantco.me