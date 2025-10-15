The UAE’s AI sector is expected to grow from $3.47 billion in 2025 to $46.33 billion by 2030

Dubai, UAE – Holo, the digital-first platform reinventing how people buy homes in the region, has unveiled a new AI-powered platform that’s not just enhancing operations, but redefining how real estate works from the inside out. Coinciding with GITEX 2025, this system is Holo’s internal engines and backbone, powering everything from client conversations to mortgage submissions with a single, seamless interface, built for speed.

This platform acts as a real-time command center, empowering both mortgage advisors and concierge teams to move faster, decide smarter, and deliver exceptional service at every touchpoint. From mortgage applications to property comparisons, it eliminates the hurdles most buyers never see, but always feel. This is the kind of invisible infrastructure that makes a customer journey feel effortless.

“Our mission has always been to remove friction from the home-buying journey,” said Michael Hunter, CEO & Co-Founder of Holo. “With this new mobile-first AI platform, we’re not just improving speed, we’re rewriting the experience itself. It gives our team the power to support buyers in real time, whether they’re managing approvals or guiding a family through their first viewing. It’s become the central nervous system of our business, and that makes all the difference when someone’s making one of the biggest decisions of their life.”

Holo’s platform enters the market at a crucial time when the UAE’s AI sector is on a sharp upward trajectory, expected to grow from $3.47 billion in 2025 to $46.33 billion by 2030, with the government investing heavily in AI infrastructure under its national strategy[1]. As the PropTech market accelerates, the UAE is experiencing rapid growth, with the local market currently valued at $607.1 million and forecasted to reach $1.55 billion by 2030, driven largely by digital mortgage platforms, tools, and AI-powered innovations like Holo’s[2].

“What we’ve built isn’t a trend piece or a PR stunt,” said Arran Summerhill, COO & Co-Founder of Holo.“This platform solves a real problem: operational drag. In a digital-first world, slow processes kill momentum. Our AI system puts speed and precision where it matters most, into the hands of our team.”

“This isn’t about replacing the human touch,” added Arran Summerhill, Co-Founder of Holo. “It’s about amplifying it. Our mortgage experts and concierge team are here to reassure, guide, and simplify. By using AI to take care of the grunt work behind the scenes, we free them up to deliver insights and empathy, the things that really close deals. That’s the innovation the industry’s been missing.”

The platform blends multiple AI-powered features into one cohesive experience. Team members can dictate post-viewing notes that are automatically summarised and tagged. Concierge reps can log buyer preferences and broadcast them across Holo HUB to receive property matches in under an hour. Mortgage advisors can validate and submit documents in a few taps, while built-in deal health alerts ensure nothing slips through the cracks.

From data entry to decision-making, the AI agent reduces turnaround times, removes inefficiencies, and unlocks greater visibility for everyone involved. Whether it’s a mortgage advisor in the field, a concierge representative coordinating viewings, or a case manager at their desk, Holo’s team can now update, respond, and deliver clarity faster than ever.

This launch also aligns closely with the UAE’s broader national agenda to build a tech-driven economy powered by innovation, speed, and trust. As part of Dubai’s D33 strategy and the UAE Digital Government Plan, initiatives like this play a key role in transforming real estate from a traditionally manual sector into a benchmark of smart digital experience.

Looking ahead, Holo plans to evolve the agent with features like smarter document recognition, predictive customer insights, and intelligent notifications that help both team members and buyers stay one step ahead.

About Holo:

Holo is a UAE-based proptech on a mission to simplify the process of owning a home by offering digital mortgage services in the Middle East for the very first time. For first-time buyers and homeowners exploring refinancing options, Holo’s proprietary technology and trusted independent advisors take the guesswork out of buying property in the UAE, making the process easier, faster and completely stress-free.

Launched in 2019, the company’s founders set out to develop a secure and transparent algorithm-backed platform that would allow prospective homeowners complete visibility and access to a full range of unbiased mortgage and remortgage options from more than 20 local lenders, within minutes. Since then, Holo’s diverse team of mortgage experts, tech developers and client servicing specialists have helped advise more than 10,000 clients in financing their homes and in 2020 launched a white-label home loan advisory solution available to brokers, real estate agents and property developers. Most recently, Holo expanded its offering to include a concierge-style property assistance service, designed to support buyers beyond financing by helping them search, select, and secure the right property through a curated network of partner real estate agencies.

Looking ahead, Holo is evolving its offering to further simplify the user journey, not just in securing the right mortgage, but also in finding the right property, by providing a real-time snapshot of all mortgage offers available, expanding its property assistance services, and growing its presence across new markets in the GCC, beginning with KSA.

For more information about Holo, please visit useholo.com

[1] https://www.middleeastainews.com/p/uae-ai-market-to-reach-46-billion

[2] https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/uae-proptech-market/14712.html