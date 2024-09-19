Dubai - Holon Global Investments Limited (Holon) and Dubai AI Campus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the second day of the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival. Through this collaboration, the two entities will foster the development of an ecosystem that supports startups at the Dubai AI Campus, empowering and enabling them to expand in the region.

The agreement also enhances Holon's presence as a Strategic Partner as it joins Dubai’s AI ecosystem, providing access to the latest digital technologies.

Holon’s Managing Director, Heath Behcncke and Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub were present to sign the agreement.

This is the last in a series of significant events that Holon has entered into this week, including the signing of MoUs with ArcLive (the world's first data-driven marketplace that uses real-time energy data to underwrite products for assets across insurance, mortgages, carbon, and energy) and Magma (a platform that integrates 3D modeling with blockchain technology to enhance collaboration in real estate), as well as the official appointment of renowned data scholar and industry advisor, Michael Clark, as Global Holon Evangelist.

