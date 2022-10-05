The developers behind Mayfair’s No.1 Grosvenor Square bring their skill and expertise to Kensington, transforming a historic art-deco building into a peaceful sanctuary overlooking Holland Park

Dubai: Following the success of No.1 Grosvenor Square and Lincoln Square, Lodha UK introduces its third project in London, Holland Park Gate to GCC buyers and investors. Holland Park Gate is a mixed-use development that promises a balanced lifestyle within a peaceful and vibrant ecosystem. Sales commenced in April 2022, and 25% of this first launch is now sold.

Holland Park Gate is situated opposite the main entrance to the 54 acres Holland Park and boasts one of the most sought-after locations in London. Kensington is home to many of London’s cultural riches and historic treasures, as well as some of London’s most vibrant social and creative establishments. Kensington High Street combines the convenience of a bustling high street with high-end shopping opportunities with the charm of discovering independent boutiques in hidden corners; Kensington Church Walk is historic London at its most charming.

The property consists of four elegant buildings offering 70 generously proportioned apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, all finished with Lodha’s trademark attention to quality and detail. The scheme will feature a dedicated Health Club & Spa including a 25m pool, gym, private treatment rooms, dining room, and library. The property’s entrance reception and Health Club were designed by Piero Lissoni, the Italian architect and designer known for his contemporary furniture design and most notable for his work in the region with The Oberoi Resorts in Dubai.

Penthouse 88, the unique residence exclusively offered to the GCC marketplace, is due to launch in October 2022 and sits atop the 6th and 7th floors of the building. With an internal footprint of 511 sqm, the residence also features a large outdoor terrace that wraps the entirety of the 6th floor. Penthouse 88 offers a rare opportunity to create a truly exceptional home in the heart of Kensington. Buyers from the GCC will appreciate the expansive open-plan floorplate, wrap-around views and access to the best of west London life. With Kensington & Chelsea due to the adopt the same planning policy introduced in Westminster, capping all new build homes at 200 sqm, Lodha UK expects demand for this unit to be high as buyers

Over a third of Holland Park Gate’s current customer base are from the Middle East, with several families from the region upgrading their nearby period properties for homes that are more energy efficient and feature comfort cooling. July and August also saw an influx of buyers from the region seeking solace from the summer heat, drawn to the leafy enclaves of Holland Park. Lodha anticipates more customers from the region as energy-efficient, climate-controlled homes close to green space become an increasing priority for buyers from the GCC. Each home at Holland Park Gate will have access to electric vehicle charging via ‘The Vault’, Lodha UK’s signature automated parking technology.

Gabriel York, Co-CEO, Lodha UK, comments: “Holland Park Gate has been thoughtfully designed to enable our residents to live a more balanced, healthy and sustainable way of life. The location, design, amenities and services will help residents to strike the perfect balance in their lives, whether it's between city and nature, family and work, tranquility and vibrancy, or privacy and community.

Since the project launched in April of this year, sales to buyers from the Middle East have been strong, with over a third of our customers coming from the region. Following the success and renown of No.1 Grosvenor Square, purchasers from the Middle East are looking to Lodha’s next London project to deliver the extraordinary way of life and exemplary service they have come to associate with our brand.

The property will be fully serviced by an exceptionally skilled team from Lodha UK’s highly regarded private hospitality company, Saint Amand, which also provides bespoke services for residents at No.1 Grosvenor Square and Lincoln Square. Saint Amand offers an unparalleled level of service to its residents and is proud of its unique, tailored approach to resident services and the outstanding reputation that it has earned.

For more information please visit https://hollandparkgate.com/

