From feature phones to smartphones, HMD introduces an entirely new HMD Family division with human-first design and real input from parents.

HMD Fusion X1 debuts HMD’s Family portfolio, fostering healthy digital habits in partnership with Xplora, as new research from the HMD Better Phone Project Report suggests a global mental health and safety crisis with the current tech on the market for children.

New research from 25,000 children and parents as part of the HMD Better Phone Project Report reveals over half of kids aged 8-12 years old (52%) think they’re suffering from phone addiction in 2025.

Human Mobile Devices and FC Barcelona announce a double act with the HMD Barça 3210 and HMD Barça Fusion with detox mode.

HMD 130 and 150 Music, and HMD 2660 Flip bolster the feature phone portfolio as HMD gains market share following a second year of double-digit growth across the feature phone range.

Amped Buds are world-first wireless earbuds with a charging case that wirelessly powers up wireless charging-compatible smartphones.

Dubai – HMD, the biggest European mobile manufacturer, has put the human back into the smart story at MWC 2025.

HMD debuts a new family portfolio demonstrating better technology for families with the aim to address a global mental health crisis caused by excessive screen time and to support online safety for minors. The first device to launch under the new family umbrella, HMD Fusion X1, is announced following new research unveiled today from HMD, which surveyed 25,000 children and adults from around the world1. The findings reveal more than half of children have been contacted by strangers online.

Human Mobile Devices welcomed acclaimed entrepreneur, actress, and mother of two, Drew Barrymore, to the HMD stage at MWC 2025 to share her passionate views on screen time.

Mum, entrepreneur and actress exclaimed: “Technology has taken advantage of the tired parent. It's time to redefine how we live. Patience from the past meets future forward technology. I started this for my children, but I also truly want it for myself, and for you.”

Barrymore also teased an upcoming collaboration set to disrupt the status quo by tackling the ‘status scroll’. She hinted at the code name of this new initiative; ‘Project Wildflower’.

MWC 2025 also sees the first HMD x FC Barcelona devices launched: HMD Barça 3210 and HMD Barça Fusion, with fan-focused highlights and surprises throughout each experience, including notes from Lewandowski and other Barça players.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President for HMD in the AMEA Region, commented on this special ‘co-branded with the champions’ device: “Our partnership with FC Barcelona brings exclusive devices that resonate with the Middle East's passionate football fans, offering them unique experiences and connectivity through a mobile phone they can be proud to carry.”

Not forgetting its feature phone heritage, HMD also announces HMD 130 and HMD 150 Music, two speaker-centric phones packed with booming sound, FM radios, durable designs, and superb battery life, and HMD 2660 Flip, combining chic flip phone styling with digital detox simplicity.

From phones to audio; HMD Amped Buds are the first wireless earbuds with a charging case that can magnetically power up your phone, so you’re never caught out without music or power.

Jean-Francois Baril, CEO and Chairman of Human Mobile Devices, said:

“Our first year creating devices under the Human Mobile Devices brand has been full of highlights, with world-class phones launched, investment in socially responsible initiatives both at home in Europe and abroad, and double-digit volume growth of our feature phones. Additionally, 2024 marked our highest ever operating profit.”

“With this renewed focus on human experiences, a new focus on the family segment, and a continued focus on security and financing, HMD looks forward to meaningful growth in 2025 and a better technology experience for all.”

HMD Family and HMD Fusion X1

HMD Fusion X1 is the ‘first smartphone for teens’ from Human Mobile Devices in partnership with Xplora. It gives parents full control over their teen’s smartphone experience with the Xplora subscription while still offering a device teens can be excited about. The subscription features customizable app and internet access, allowing parents to choose no social media and internet browsing or to set limitations. It also includes continuous location tracking at 20-second intervals with safe zones, emergency SOS calling, low battery alerts, and remote device access for parents. The School Mode function ensures distractions are minimized during school hours by locking specific apps and features when needed. All of these settings can be managed remotely through the Xplora app on the parents’ own device, enabling them to adjust controls in real-time based on their teen’s needs and environment.

Recognizing the unique cultural context of the Gulf countries, HMD has ensured that the Fusion X1 aligns with regional values, offering features that promote family cohesion and respect local customs.

Sanmeet concluded: “In the Middle East, we recognize the importance of family values and the need for technology that aligns with our cultural principles. That is why we conducted an international research that included 12,000 kids from the UAE and abroad, the result was: “HMD Fusion X1”, designed to foster healthy digital habits among teens, providing parents with the tools to manage their children's online experiences effectively”.

From smart tech to better tech

Find full press releases for all devices launched at MWC 2025 at HMD’s newsroom, including pricing and availability.

HMD’s continued journey from smart tech to better tech is exemplified throughout its current and upcoming product lines, celebrating innovation, talent, and a better relationship with technology for generations to come.

[1] Based on a study commissioned by HMD and conducted by Perspectus Global of 12,393 parents and 12,331 children (aged between 8 – 15) in 6 countries: UK, US, Australia, India, UAE & Germany. The study was conducted in January 2025.

[2] Battery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time.

