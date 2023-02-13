Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, announced today that it has placed in service its state-of-the-art power quality solution, SVC Light®, to improve grid stability and expand transmission capacity in the strategic Owainat development area in southwest Egypt, where desert wasteland is being reclaimed for agricultural use.

The solution – for Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), the national grid operator - is also part of the government’s plan to make the country a regional hub for electricity exchange with Africa and Europe. The project supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 7 – ensuring that all people have access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy.

Hitachi Energy provided a fully engineered power quality solution based on its SVC Light static synchronous compensator technology (STATCOM) to expand grid capacity and provide more power for rural development and a rapidly increasing population. The solution strengthens and stabilizes the power grid by providing reactive power compensation and dynamic voltage support to keep the grid stable at the required voltage.

“We are delighted to be working with EETC again and delivery this strategic project that will benefit Egypt society and advance the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure,” said Mohamed Hosseiny, Country Managing Director, Egypt & North Africa, Hitachi Energy. “With advanced and proven solutions, we help our customers to overcome complexity, increase efficiency and accelerate the shift toward a carbon-neutral energy future.”

“The successful energization of Egypt's groundbreaking STATCOM project is a major accomplishment for the energy sector in Egypt, said Sabah Mashaly, Chairman of Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC). “This is a successful step forward in the country’s development plan.”

Hitachi Energy’s commitment to sustainability and innovation has been a key factor in the success of the STATCOM project. The company’s advanced technology has helped to increase the efficiency of the grid, reducing energy loss and saving resources. This has had a positive impact on the environment and has supported the reduction of the carbon footprint.

Hitachi Energy is a market and technology leader in grid connections and power quality solutions, with more than 15,000 installations worldwide. Recently, the company launched its Grid-eXpand™ range of modular and prefabricated grid connection solutions that make it faster, simpler and more efficient to expand power grid capacity and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy system.

