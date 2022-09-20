Expo’s innovative storytelling contribution carries UAE’s duty of care to the world

Collaboration furthers Expo legacy to tackle world challenges and propel progress

DUBAI:– World leaders and policy-makers attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday were left awestruck by a first-of-its-kind immersive projection that carried a message of urgent action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Building on Expo 2020 Dubai’s hosting of Global Goals Week in 2022 – the first time the Week was held outside of New York, where visitors were engaged in the realisation of a brighter future on Al Wasl’s iconic dome – the experience brought Expo’s impactful storytelling expertise and Al Wasl’s advanced technological capabilities to the UN’s Headquarters in a collaboration for the SDG Moment – the UN’s annual spotlight on the Global Goals.

The contribution from the team behind Expo 2020 Dubai – and now Expo City Dubai – continues the legacy of using innovative, multi-sensory storytelling to raise awareness and drive progress in tackling world’s most pressing challenges, and exemplifies the UAE’s commitment to contributing to a more just future for people and planet.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO, Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed more than 24 million visits against the backdrop of a global pandemic, setting a benchmark for what can be achieved when there is a joint commitment to making a positive impact. Following the example of the leadership of the UAE, who have led the charge in rallying people to drive action on causes both locally and around the world, it spread a powerful message that each of us can create a ripple effect with our actions.

“It is in this spirit that we continue this journey, engaging with an international audience at the UNGA and helping build a community of advocates who believe in collaboration with a purpose. We are honoured to bring the creative talents of the Expo team to the UN, and to see their capabilities recognised on the global stage.”

Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai inspired the world to come together and keep the promise of the SDGs. For the SDG Moment in 2022 we bring some of that extraordinary spirit and creativity to New York and the UNGA. I am optimistic that collectively we can scale solutions with partners like the UAE for people and for the planet. We’re out of time. Tomorrow is too late. Yet together, today, we can create a better future for all.”

The immersive cinematic experience explored the forces of nature that are people and planet and the beauty, intelligence and fragility of the world we inhabit. The experience also conveyed the immense potential that can be realised when humanity and nature collaborate, with a flurry of virtual post-its from ‘the world’s to-do list’ sharing some of the real pledges from Expo 2020 visitors on the actions to support the SDGs.

The SDG Moment then set the scene for the ‘Transforming Education Summit’, with the projection switching to a story of children from all over the world, who have and do not have access to knowledge or technology to reach their fullest potential.

Convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the SDG Moment provides a platform to showcase the bold actions and solutions needed to achieve the goals by 2030.

-Ends-

