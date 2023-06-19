Hisense Middle East and Condor Electronics sign manufacturing agreement for localised production and assembly line of Hisense products

This agreement marks a strategic expansion for Hisense as well as increase of re-exports within the MENA region

Dubai, UAE – Hisense Middle East, one of the largest consumer electronics and home appliances manufacturer, has signed an official MoU with Condor Electronics, a part of Condor Group, one of the Algeria’s major players in the consumer electronics manufacturing and distribution with an aim to establish a sustainable supply chain and increase re-exports for the Middle East and North Africa region.

Under the agreement, Condor Electronics will purchase machinery and moulds from Hisense for the purpose of production and assembling of Hisense’s full portfolio of products in the MENA region, including its line of televisions and home appliances. This will help the brand to be closer to the market, reduce the supply chain and logistics timelines and serve better to a larger geography through a regional manufacturing and assembly centre. All the raw materials and main components, which are required to produce the products, shall be purchased from Hisense, or suppliers agreed by both the parties.

On the other hand, Hisense will send required engineers to Condor Electronics’ factory for machinery installation as well train the Condor team on its usage and features in order to maintain the product standard. Through this, Hisense will leverage the strength and production capabilities of Condor Electronics and business network in the region to scale up its business and operations in the MENA region.

The agreement was signed by Mr Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, and Mr Omar Benhamadi, Chief Executive Officer of Condor Electronics, in a ceremony held at the Hisense headquarters in Qingdao, China under the presence of senior management of Hisense and top management from Condor leadership.

“This agreement will provide a robust and highly efficient supply chain for our products throughout the MENA region and will significantly reduce the go-to-market of our products, heightening their availability for customers in the region,” said Mr Ou. “The manufacturing facilities will be committed to elevated levels of efficiency and sustainability, and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the region, which has a high growth potential”.

“In Condor, we have a partner aligned with our values of innovation, quality production, and commitment to customer service. By combining our strengths, we can strategically move forward our plans to strengthen the Hisense brand presence throughout the region.”

“We are focussing on creating meaningful value propositions for our customers with high-quality products driven by advanced technology, sustainable innovation, regionally tailored features, assured availability, and quick delivery – and all at an affordable price,” said Mr Ou.

About Hisense:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a multinational company headquartered in Qingdao, China covering business areas like multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. The company owns three listed companies - Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and SANDEN listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo and has acquired many known brands including Toshiba, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen and ASKO.

With the core values of ‘integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability and the development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation’, the brand has delivered supreme quality products, excellent after-sales and customer services as well as the reassurance of its comprehensive warranties, for over 50 years.

Hisense is also the global leading brand in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Intelligent Medical and Optical Modules. The company owns the world's leading ULED Local Dimming backlight control technology and laser display technology while developing the chip technology, and continues in developing 8K ultra-high-definition display image quality processing chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips.

With products exported to over 160 countries and regions, Hisense has sponsored the world’s top sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup™, and becomes the global sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain football club.

Hisense has 16 industrial parks located in Qingdao, Shunde, Huzhou, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, etc. There are also 16 R&D centres located in Qingdao, Shenzhen, the USA, Germany, etc. working towards a wide range of highly competitive products.

For more information and all the latest updates follow: Website: https://hisenseme.com/

About Condor Electronics:

Certified ISO 9001, 14001, 26000 and OHSAS 18001, for quality standards, respect for the environment, social responsibility, health and safety, respectively, the company tends between a model of seriousness and competence.

Focusing on innovation and accessibility, Condor works to maintain its leadership by offering best products with the best price. Condor is not just an example of success, through its achievements and performance, it is also the model of the company which marks its time with its innovation and avant-garde, with articles "Made In Algeria” at the cutting edge of technology, certified to the strictest quality and safety standards.

With the different ranges of products offered, Condor manages to reach all possible targets and manages to be present in 90% of Algerian homes thanks to its human and technical potential. It is part of its time but also of durability.