Dubai, UAE – Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, continues to strengthen its footprint in the UAE market with the opening of two new strategic locations in Dubai: the new Hisense – Avatar Trading brand showroom in Bur Dubai and the new Hisense Care Hub and showroom near Dubai Airport. These openings mark a significant milestone in Hisense’s regional expansion strategy, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering premium technology experiences and enhanced customer support across the UAE.

The newly launched Hisense and Avatar Trading brand showroom in Bur Dubai offers consumers a dedicated destination to experience the latest innovations from Hisense across home entertainment and home appliances. The showroom showcases Hisense’s newest premium technologies, including large-screen MiniLED TVs powered by advanced AI capabilities, flagship PureView and PureFlat refrigerators, premium washing machines, dishwashers, small kitchen appliances, and a wide range of smart and eco-friendly air conditioning solutions.

The showroom also highlights the Hisense smart ecosystem through the ConnectLife platform, enabling consumers to experience how connected living and AI-powered technologies can seamlessly integrate across multiple product categories.

Ashish Kapur, Managing Director of Avatar Trading, said: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Hisense through the opening of this new premium showroom in Bur Dubai. This space is designed to provide customers with a hands-on experience of Hisense’s latest innovations and technologies, while supporting the growing demand for premium consumer electronics and home appliances in the UAE market.”

In parallel, Hisense also announced the opening of its new Care Hub and showroom near Dubai Airport, further reinforcing the company’s investment in after-sales excellence and customer experience in the UAE. The dedicated facility is designed to enhance after-sales services and provide customers with a seamless support experience, while also offering a modern showroom environment where visitors can explore and experience the latest Hisense technologies and products firsthand.

During the launch, Jason Ou, President, Hisense Middle East, Africa, and India, emphasized the strategic importance of the UAE market to the company’s regional growth plans. “The UAE remains one of our key strategic markets in the region, and these openings reflect our continued commitment to strengthening our presence and accessibility across the country. Through our strong partnership with Avatar Trading and the launch of our new Care Hub and showroom, we aim to deliver a more premium, connected, and customer-focused experience for consumers in the UAE,” he said.

He added: “These investments reinforce our confidence in the long-term potential of the UAE market and support our vision of expanding both our product accessibility and after-sales capabilities, while continuing to elevate the consumer experience across the region.”

The openings also reflect Hisense’s broader vision of driving innovation and smart living experiences in the region, while continuing to strengthen its premium positioning and long-term investment in the UAE market.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

https://hisenseme.com/

Hisense Middle East Contact:

Hayan AlShadaydeh

hayan.alshadaydeh@mslgroup.com